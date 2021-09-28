Drew Barrymore on her relationship with ex's new wife: 'I'm her biggest cheerleader'

Drew Barrymore opened up about her admiration for the “amazing woman” her ex-husband, Will Kopelman, recently married.

Kopelman, 43, tied the knot last month with Vogue director Allie Michler.

“He got married to this incredible woman, Allie, and I just feel like I won the lottery with her,” Barrymore, 46, said during an episode of Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast.

“I feel like I’m lucky that there's this new, beautiful soul that came into our lives and I don’t try to be her best friend,” she added. “She knows that I absolutely worship the ground she walks on, and I’m her biggest cheerleader, but I give them space.”

Barrymore and Kopelman were married from 2012 and 2016 and they share two children, Olive, 9, and Frankie, 7.

The talk show host said that Michler has formed a close, genuine bond with her daughters. She also said that she, Kopelman and Michler celebrate many family events together.

“We hang out, we do dinners, all the kids’ birthdays, we might take a trip together,” she said. “We’re finding our way in a beautiful, slow, respectful manner, and I’m just so lucky because she came into Will’s life and got to know my daughters very well and very real, saw all the warts and all the hearts and everything in between.”

Barrymore was also candid about the anguish she experienced in the aftermath of her divorce from Kopelman.

“When kids are involved, the stakes are higher and different than anything I’ve ever known for myself,” she said. “Nothing I’ve ever seen or done compared to that devastation and I stayed in that place for a few years. I was having a hard time coping, and I was smiling and I was living a lie. And I was in the greatest pain of my life.”

She also talked about how “devastated” she was that her kids would not grow up in a traditional “together household” with two parents.

Now, however, she says she and her family have reached a new equilibrium.

“I think Will and I did a kick-ass job of putting our kids first and showing solidarity,” she said. “I’m super close with his family. We still do holidays, I still stay at their house. I was like, the divorce is going to happen, but nothing is going to change. And everyone just got on board and we did, and it’s a testament to every member of the family.”