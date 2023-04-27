Kaley Cuoco is giving fans a peek of her nearly 1-month-old daughter Matilda's playful side in a cute new photo.

The former "Big Bang Theory" star, 37, shared a snap in her Instagram story of adorable Matilda, whose dad is "Ozark" actor Tom Pelphrey, lying on an animal-themed blanket next to to one of the couple's dogs.

In the pic, Matilda stares up at the fluffy shapes on a mobile above her. "Both babies wanna play this morning," Cuoco captioned the shot.

Kaley Cuoco's baby daughter Matilda stared up at shapes on a mobile while lying next to one of her parents' dogs. @kaleycuoco via Instagram

Baby Matilda was born on March 30, and she quickly became the star of Cuoco's Instagram page.

Earlier this week, Matilda, who may turn out to be an animal lover just like her mom, appeared in another sweet pic with the same cute pooch. Matilda wore a cozy, cream-colored onesie in the photo, which showed her reclining on a comfy pillow next to the dog. "#BFFs" Cuoco wrote on the image.

The following day, Cuoco shared photos of Matilda interacting with Cuoco's beloved horses. "Finally Tildy met her barn friends today!” the actor wrote on one of the pics.

Cuoco and Pelphrey celebrated one year of dating on April 24. Cuoco let Pelphrey know how much she loves him in a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

The first-time mom shared a throwback photo of the couple as well as a more recent shot showing them posing with their adorable daughter.

“How it started (to) how it’s going! Cheers to a year with you @tommypelphrey … eternally grateful for you and what we have. I love you, bub!” wrote Cuoco.

Earlier this month, Pelphrey opened up to E! News about how much he loves being a dad.

“I was excited for it, and you obviously have some idea of what it might be and how it cool it might be,” said the actor. “Nothing compares to the actual feeling. It’s so wild.”

Pelphrey added that he’s enjoying being at home with his two favorite girls.

“All I want to do is sit at home with Kaley and the baby and never leave the house,” he gushed. “It’s a miracle. We’re so happy.”