Tom Pelphrey is enjoying every minute of fatherhood.

In an April 18 interview with E! News, Pelphrey opened up about what it's like to be a father to his baby girl, Matilda, whom he shares with Kaley Cuoco. It's been a "beautiful" experience so far, he said.

“I was excited for it, and you obviously have some idea of what it might be and how it cool it might be," he told the outlet. "Nothing compares to the actual feeling. It’s so wild.”

Tom Pelphrey with his newborn daughter, Matilda. @kaleycuoco via Instagram

“Even if she’s fussy or you haven’t slept as much, when holding Matilda, and she makes those little noises and coos, your heart just melts," he continued.

Pelphrey noted that being at home with Matilda is the only thing he wants to do nowadays.

“All I want to do is sit at home with Kaley and the baby and never leave the house,” he said. “It’s a miracle. We’re so happy.”

As for the most shocking part of parenthood, the "Ozark" star said "the biggest surprise" for him was how "comfortable" he felt being a dad.

“My brother has two beautiful girls,” he said. “I got to be around them and other family members. But I was always one of those guys like, ‘Ooh, I don’t know if I want to hold the baby. I don’t want to break it. That seems too small.’”

But when it came to Matilda, he said he "dove right in" and quickly learned how to hold her and support her head. Even when Matilda was in the hospital, Pelphrey said he changed all her diapers, which surprised Cuoco.

"Kaley got a kick out of that," he said. "It was amazing in a surprising and beautiful and magical way how intuitively I felt like I understood how to take care of this baby and what she needed.”

Pelphrey and Cuoco welcomed their daughter on March 30.

The "Big Bang Theory" actor announced Matilda's birth by sharing a few pictures of her on Instagram, along with several snaps of her and Pelphrey holding their daughter.

"We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle," Cuoco captioned the post. "Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief. @tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did."

Pelphrey shared his own Instagram post for the birth of his daughter and quoted Rumi in his caption, writing, “You are the Soul of the Universe. And your name is Love.”

"My heart is full of love and gratitude for this miracle," he added. "Eternally grateful for the strength and bravery of my soulmate and best friend @kaleycuoco. You are incredible."