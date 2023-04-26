Kaley Cuoco’s newborn makes the funniest face in new pics meeting family horses

Kaley Cuoco and her newborn daughter are horsing around.

On April 25, the “Big Bang Theory” star, who's a well-known animal lover, posted a series of photos on her Instagram story featuring daughter Matilda interacting with her horses.

In one photo, Cuoco holds Matilda on her shoulder while the actor smiles at a horse about a foot away from her.

Cuoco gave the details about Matilda's time in the stable, straight from the horse's mouth. @kaleycuoco via Instagram

“Finally Tildy met her barn friends today!” Cuoco wrote on the picture.

Another shot captures a horse trying to get its tongue on the baby.

Matilda got quite a close-up from one of Cuoco's horses. @kaleycuoco via Instagram

“Cody tried to lick Her LOL,” Cuoco wrote before sharing another close-up picture of Matilda sporting a hilarious expression.

"What's going on, Mom?" Matilda looks at one of her mother's horses. @kaleycuoco via Instagram

The “Flight Attendant” star also shared another photo of herself holding Matilda while a horse gets close.

“Carlata was so sweet! Look at their faces,” she wrote.

Cuoco has already shared her animal instincts with Matilda, posting a picture of the baby with her dog earlier this week, along with the hashtag #BFFs.

Cuoco and Matilda hang out in the stable. @kaleycuoco via Instagram

Cuoco and her boyfriend, “Ozark” star Tom Pelphrey, welcomed Matilda on March 30. It’s the first child for both actors. Cuoco has been busy showering her Instagram page with images of Matilda, including shots from her first Easter, after her first bath and with Pelphrey.

On April 22, Cuoco also celebrated her first anniversary as a couple with Pelphrey with a picture of them with Matilda.

“Cheers to a year with you @tommypelphrey ❣️eternally grateful for you and what we have ❣️I love you, bub!” she wrote.