Nicole Kidman reunites with mom Janelle, 80, after 8 months

Nicole Kidman shared the sweet moment she was finally able to hug her mother after being apart for eight months.

Kidman, 53, returned to Australia with her family after spending most of the pandemic in Tennessee. But first, she had to follow the government's mandatory two-week quarantine order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. After completing her time in isolation, Kidman was able to have a long-awaited reunion with the matriarch of the family.

"Feels so good to be able to hug my mum! It’s been 8 months," Kidman wrote on Instagram. "I missed her 80th birthday but I’m here now. Love you Mumma."

Mother and daughter wrapped their arms each other in a tight embrace as the "Moulin Rouge!" star smiled at the camera, clearly thrilled to have the long overdue hug.

Kidman and her husband, country star Keith Urban and their daughters Sunday, 12, and Faith, 9, spent the two-week quarantine at their home in Australia's Southern Highlands, a wine region located about 100 miles south of Sydney.

Kidman and her mother, Janelle, walked the red carpet together at a 2018 event in Sydney, Australia. James D. Morgan / Getty Images

While Kidman is in Australia to film the TV series "Nine Perfect Strangers," the news of her being allowed to spend quarantine at her mansion instead of in a hotel with security like other people returning to the country, prompted some outrage over so-called "celebrity privilege."

Kidman's representative called the backlash "absolute garbage," according to a statement in the Sydney Morning Herald.

"She is paying for all her own security and following all the rules, they are in isolation," her representative said.

Kidman and her family spent most of quarantine at their home in Tennessee. In May, she was pictured wearing a medical boot at a drive-in concert her husband held for health care workers.

Urban told the Australian show "The Project" that his wife broke her ankle after she tripped on a pothole during a neighborhood run. He also added that the hardest part of quarantine had been not knowing when they'd be able to go home to Australia.

"We want to get back to see our moms, too," Urban said. "Nic's sister's there and all of her family, my brother and his family, everybody's there, so we're really anxious to get back."

We're so glad they finally made it!