Keith Urban says wife Nicole Kidman inspires him by being 'fearless'

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban may work in separate industries, but they still influence each other professionally.

The country star, 52, who's been married to the Academy Award winner since 2006, recently discussed in an interview with Apple Music how his wife, 52, inspires his artistic choices.

"What I've learned from her is to be more fearless in artistry and go for the curious place that you want to go to as an artist and don't question it," Urban told host DJ Zane Lowe. "Her whole thing is like, 'Oh I'm interested in that. I’m going to go over there.’"

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban attend the 53nd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. Taylor Hill / Getty Images

To Urban, the beauty of Kidman's approach is that she doesn't question her instincts.

"It’s not like, ‘Oh, can I do it? Should I do it?’ None of that ever comes into it," he continued. "She just goes towards something and I’m like, ‘Can you do that?’ She goes, ‘I don’t know, but I’m interested in that.' That fearlessness, and it’s actually not even fearlessness. Fear doesn’t come into it. It’s only curiosity. It’s pure curiosity. She just goes without questioning it.”

In particular, the actress has had "a big impact" on Urban's music for the last five or six years, he said, adding, "I definitely married up."

In the interview, the Grammy winner, who recently released a new single titled "Polaroid," also revealed that Kidman is one of his go-to resources for new music recommendations.

"Nic turns me on to a lot of good music," he said "She's got great taste in music. It's always visceral. It's just like, 'I don't know who the artist is, I don't know what genre it is, I don't know, I just love this song.' Boom, that's all that matters to her."

A song in particular that the couple has enjoyed recently is "Testify" by Hifi Sean featuring Crystal Waters.

"It was just this great vibe that reminded us both of Sydney (Australia)," Urban explained.

Music is clearly a central part of the couple's relationship, and it recently came to the fans' attention when Urban performed during the "One World: Together at Home" concert earlier this month.

He covered the Steve Winwood hit "Higher Love" (with the help of two other versions of himself), and at the end, Kidman popped into the frame. She smiled as her husband thanked health care workers for their sacrifice amid the coronavirus pandemic.