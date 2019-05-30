Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 30, 2019, 3:17 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Nicole Kidman is a proud mom and she's also a protective one — especially when it comes to the privacy of the two daughters she shares with husband Keith Urban.

The actress has rarely given her fans even a glimpse of Sunday, 10, and Faith, 8, which is why the photo she just shared on Instagram is so special.

The sweet pic shows the 51-year-old smiling at the camera while she embraces both of her girls tightly in her arms.

As for Sunday and Faith, their faces are hidden in the shot as they both cuddle close to their mother.

"I am nothing without the love of my family," the star wrote in the caption, closing her post with a simple heart emoji.

The pic was taken Wednesday, the same day Kidman attended the "Big Little Lies" season two premiere in New York, and hours before she flew back to Monterey, California to resume filming for the show's highly anticipated sophomore run.

Kidman and her country crooner husband married in 2006, just two years before they welcomed Sunday to the world, and in an interview with People magazine last year, she admitted she wished they'd had even more children together.

"We go, 'Oh gosh, I wonder if we met when we were 25, then we could’ve had 10 of them!'" she mused. "But Keith says, 'Stop the wanting mind.' It’s far better to be completely in love and satiated with what you’ve been given, what we’ve been given."

Kidman is also mom to two adult children — Connor, 24, and Isabella, 26 — whom she and ex-husband Tom Cruise adopted during their 10-year marriage, and she's just as protective when it comes to them as she is of her youngest kids.

Kidman is also mom to Isabella and Connor Cruise. Getty Images

"I’m very private about all that," she told Australia's Who magazine of them last year. "I have to protect all those relationships."