Nicole Kidman doesn’t share photos of the two daughters she has with Keith Urban too often, but when she does it’s something to see.

Case in point: The actress posted a gorgeous picture of her and daughter Sunday on Sunday.

“Sunday walk with Sunday,” she captioned the photo, along with the hashtags #MotherDaughter #Happiness.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

It’s unclear where the photo was taken, but you can see the Oscar-winning actress, 52, and her 11-year-old daughter walking along a leafy road covered as the sun shines brightly on them.

Sunday, along with Faith, 8, is one of two daughters the “Big Little Lies” star has with Urban.

While Kidman, who has two children in their 20s with ex-husband Tom Cruise, may not post too many photos of the girls, she has done so on occasion, although she takes care not to let people see their faces.

In July, she shared a picture of the girls at Paris' Musee d'Orsay museum in celebration of Sunday's birthday.

In May, Kidman went public with a photo of her hugging her girls, who had their faces pressed in on her.

"I am nothing without the love of my family," she wrote.

And while their mother may be one of the most decorated actresses in Hollywood, Sunday and Faith aren't exactly impressed. After Kidman won two Emmys for her work on "Big Little Lies" in 2017, she revealed how the girls kept her grounded.

“The great equalizer is showing the Emmys to Sunny and Faith," Kidman later told TODAY about the wins, one of which was for her role as an executive producer of the hit series.

"They don’t want them. It’s so funny. It’s such a kid thing. Sunday was like, ‘Mama, I know you said we could put in our shelf but it won’t fit. We have enough things on the shelf.’”