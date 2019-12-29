Nicole Kidman celebrates daughter Faith's 9th birthday with a rare throwback pic

Nicole Kidman's youngest daughter, Faith Margaret Kidman Urban, just celebrated her 9th birthday, so the actress decided to mark the occasion by sharing a rare throwback photo.

"Our baby girl is now 9! We love you so much precious precious girl," Kidman wrote alongside a beautiful black and white of her holding Faith when she was a toddler. Both mother and daughter are gazing directly at the camera in the stunning portrait.

"Happy birthday Faith!" the proud mom added. Kidman also shared a second photo of a chocolate frosted cake that appeared to have ten candles on it, one more than the birthday girl's age. (Perhaps it was for good luck?)

The Oscar-winning actress and her country star husband, Keith Urban, are also parents to 11-year-old Sunday Rose. They rarely share photos of their two daughters on social media, which makes the birthday post extra special.

Kidman shared a similar birthday tribute last July when Sunday turned 11, showing the girls' backs in front of the famous clock at the Musee d'Orsay in Paris.

Kidman's followers, including plenty of her celebrity friends, absolutely loved the sweet birthday tribute she shared.

"Gorgeous," said Naomi Campbell.

"What a photo," said Gwyneth Paltrow.

TODAY's Savannah Guthrie commented that the mother-daughter duo are "pretty girls."

Kidman also has two children, Isabella, 27, and Connor, 24, with ex-husband Tom Cruise. While her youngest daughters are being raised mostly out of the spotlight, they made surprise, under-the-radar cameos on Kidman's HBO series "Big Little Lies" earlier this year as extras playing school children.

The actress revealed the cameo, which was apparently supposed to be a secret, last year during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

"I have never told anyone and here I am being a big mouth!" she said.