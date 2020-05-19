Keith Urban reveals how Nicole Kidman broke her ankle

Nicole Kidman has been spending time in quarantine with a broken ankle.

The Oscar winner was photographed last week wearing a medical boot at her husband Keith Urban's drive-in concert in Tennessee for health care workers, prompting questions about what happened. Urban shared the story during an interview with Australian show "The Project."

"About five weeks ago she was running around the neighborhood as she does and just didn't see a pothole and rolled her ankle and got a small break in her ankle," Urban said. "And so she's been relegated to the boot for the last handful of weeks and is still sort of getting through it."

The country star had major praise for how his wife is handling the setback.

"Her spirits have been amazing, I gotta say," he said. "She's been handling it way better than I would've."

Urban also opened up about what life is like in quarantine. While he's been able to spend extra time with his wife and their daughters, Sunday, 11, and Faith, 9, he said "the hardest thing" is not knowing when the family can visit their relatives in Australia.

"We want to get back to see our moms, too," he said. "Nic's sister's there and all of her family, my brother and his family, everybody's there, so we're really anxious to get back."

There's one other task Urban is looking forward to after quarantine: getting a haircut. While he normally wears his hair shaggy, the singer poked fun at his quarantine hair, sharing a photo last month on Twitter of it covering his eyes.

"Honestly...Do I even need a caption?!!!!!!" he wrote.