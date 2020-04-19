Nicole Kidman makes surprise cameo during Keith Urban's mind-bending performance

During last night's "One World: Together at Home" concert, Keith Urban took social distancing very seriously with his stellar performance. But it's a sweet and strange cameo by his wife, Nicole Kidman, that everyone is talking about today.

Belting out the Steve Winwood hit "Higher Love," the 52-year-old country star performed with two versions of himself. The mind-bending performance ended with Urban sharing a few thoughtful words with the audience at home.

"To all of the health care workers, everybody on the front lines and behind the scenes, on behalf of Nick and our girls ... all of us here, we say, 'Thank you,'" he said.

That is when Kidman, his wife of 14 years, popped into frame, standing beside one of the Keith clones.

Nicole Kidman made a surprise cameo during her husband Keith Urban's performance last night.

Fans seemed to love the performance, as evident on social media throughout the night.

One fan wrote, "3 Keiths, 3 different guitars, same clothes, 1 Nicole Kidman, all in sync - very cool," adding, “how’d dey do dat?"

Another person tweeted, "I loved what you did. How in the world? That last sweet peek of Nicole."

The famous couple have been sharing inside glimpses of their time in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Urban has been staging many of his hits from his home studio for his fans and followers, and Kidman has made appearances rocking out to his jams.

In one video, she can be seen barefoot wearing an all-black ensemble and low ponytail dancing up a storm while Urban performed "Never Comin Down."

Other notable moments from "One World: Together at Home" include Andre Bocelli and Celine Dion reuniting to belt their hit "The Prayer," the Rolling Stones remotely jamming out to one of their classics, and Taylor Swift singing a song she promised she would never perform publicly.