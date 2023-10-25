Kylie Jenner calls changing her son’s name ‘the hardest thing I’ve ever done’

Kylie Jenner says she still isn't sure she made the right decision by changing her son's name from Wolf to Aire.

Jenner, who shares daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 1, with her ex-partner, rapper Travis Scott, opened up about her baby name decision in an Oct. 25 interview with WSJ. Magazine to announce her new fashion line Khy.

“That was the hardest thing that I’ve ever done in my life,” Jenner, 26, told the outlet of her son's name change. “I’m still like, ‘Did I make the right decision?’"

Jenner said post-pregnancy hormones made her indecisive.

“The postpartum hit, and the hormones, and I couldn’t even make a decision or think straight," she said. "And it just destroyed me. I could not name him. And I was like, 'I feel like a failure. I don’t have a name for my son.' So it took me a while. And then the longer I waited, the harder it was to name him."

After her son's February 2022 birth, Jenner revealed his name, writing "Wolf Webster" on Instagram.

The next month, Jenner said she and Scott had scrapped the name.

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him,” she wrote in an Instagram story. “Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

The boy's name was known earlier this year when Jenner posted a mommy-son photo captioned "Aire."

Kylie Jenner with her kids, Aire and Stormi Webster. @kyliejenner via Instagram

According to court documents obtained by TODAY.com, Jenner and Travis Scott filed for the name change in March and it was approved in June.

In July, during the season three finale of “The Kardashians,” Jenner said her "raging" post-pregnancy hormones played a role in deciding her son's name.

"I didn’t realize the postpartum (hormones) would hit me that hard. I never called him Wolf ever. And then the second night, I was like, ‘Ooh,’” she said during the episode. “That night, I cried in the shower, and I was like, ‘That’s not his name. What did I just do? Wolf?!’ Someone just told me this 24 hours ago, I just named my son Wolf. It wasn’t even on the list.”