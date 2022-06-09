Dylan Dreyer shares a sweet new milestone photo of baby Rusty

TODAY meteorologist Dylan Dreyer is sharing a cute monthly milestone photo of her son Rusty — just a tad bit late.

"I took Cal and Ollie’s monthly picture on the exact date without fail. Rusty’s is almost 2 weeks late, but at least I got it!!" Dylan captioned a Thursday Instagram photo of her son, Rusty, 8 months, lying on a rug.

In another image, Rusty lies in between his two older brothers, Calvin, 5, and Oliver, 2, in a cuddle pile.

Dylan wrote the hashtags #3rdChild and #IGetItNowMom.

Hey, an overdue update works! Besides, with three kids under foot, no one can fault a mom for not meeting yet another deadline.

Dylan has been sharing the highs of parenthood with her three boys. A recent feat: Taking the children to a restaurant without her partner in crime, husband Brian Fichera.

“Ambitious? Yes. Worth it? Yes!!” Dylan wrote as a caption.

Dylan signed off from Weekend TODAY in January so she could spend more time with her family.

"These boys are my whole life and (my husband) Brian and I, we love being a team on weekends and spending as much time as we can with them and having as much fun as we can," Dylan said during her final appearance on Weekend TODAY. "That’s really all I’m going to be doing, just sitting at home and just loving up on those three."

