Dylan Dreyer signs off Weekend TODAY: ‘It’s all about family time’

After nearly a decade, Dylan Dreyer is saying goodbye to Weekend TODAY!

Don’t you fret, though: Dylan will still be on TODAY during the week. The longtime meteorologist is just taking back her weekends to spend time with her growing family.

Morgan Radford and Peter Alexander gave Dylan a touching send-off from Washington D.C. with a video montage of the TODAY co-host. Dylan also rang in the end of her weekend tenure with coverage of one last snowstorm.

The video montage captured Dylan's finest moments on TODAY, including clips that showed off her athletic prowess, a few silly shots with her TODAY family and some milestone moments including two of her three pregnancy announcements.

Dylan said that while watching the video, she realized just how much has changed in her life since she joined the TODAY family.

“You know, I’m just watching that and looking back, I started in September in 2012 and I got married in October, so in the time I’ve been on Weekend TODAY, I’ve gotten married and I’ve had three sons,” she said. “It really is incredible just to look back and think of the things I’ve been through, and not to mention everything I’ve done on the show.”

Dylan and her husband, Brian Fichera, will celebrate their ten-year wedding anniversary in October 2022. In that time, they’ve also welcomed three sons: Calvin, 5, Oliver, 2, and baby Russell “Rusty.”

“It’s really bittersweet to step away,” she said. “I’m so grateful that Weekend TODAY took a shot on me and took a chance with me, because it has changed my life. I’ve raised my whole family now here in New York City.”

“I really don’t want to step away but I don’t think I can do six days a week anymore,” she said, laughing. “The boys certainly keep me busy.”

After Morgan asked Dylan about the first thing she was going to do when she could wake up on her own schedule, Dylan responded, “I wish I could wake up on my own pace. Even today, as soon as I’m done here, I’m going to go home and probably make pancakes for the boys.”

“It’s all about family time,” she explained. “You know, this job can get crazy especially when we’re traveling and we’re busy, but it’s so important to make time for family too. These boys are my whole life and Brian and I, we love being a team on weekends and spending as much time as we can with them and having as much fun as we can. That’s really all I’m going to be doing, just sitting at home and just loving up on those three.”

Dylan also reminisced on some of her favorite memories from her time on Weekend TODAY, including a moment from 2018 that had her crying with laughter on-air. The moment in question happened when she and Sheinelle Jones enjoyed each other’s favorite activities for the day, which include golf and some dancing.

“She was so confused how I couldn’t make my hips go,” Dylan said. “I will say, that is the hardest I’ve ever laughed in my life was doing that story.”

While today's snowstorm made for an epic final forecast, Dylan said it wasn't the coldest she's ever been while reporting for Weekend TODAY: The chilliest segment she's worked on involved some Vaseline and some ill-fated advice while reporting from the stadium of the Minnesota Vikings.

“The coldest I’ve ever been was thanks to our producer, Dave Scheier, who said ‘You know, the football players, they’re supposed to put Vaseline on their arms to make it feel warmer during a football game,’” Dylan explained. “It actually worked, but I couldn’t put my jacket back on after because my arms were too sticky with Vaseline, so, that’s officially the coldest I’ve ever been.”

