Dylan Dreyer is one happy mama on a solo trip with her three young sons.

The TODAY meteorologist embarked on a mighty feat for a mother of three — going to a restaurant as the lone adult with all her kids in tow. Dylan, 40, took a smiling selfie while out having a meal with sons Calvin, 5, Oliver, 2 and Rusty, 6 months. The two eldest are all smiles as they say cheese for the camera, while her littlest one is tucked into his car seat.

“Ambitious? Yes. Worth it? Yes!!” Dylan captioned her post. She also tagged her husband, Brian Fichera, on the photo.

Followers praised the mom, with one writing, “After the first big outing by yourself with all the kids, the rest are easy!”

“Go Dylan! Cheers!” another added.

“You are up for it! The more you do it, the easier it gets. I SWEAR (says the mama of four sons)!!” one person wrote, while someone else commented. “My favorite part of this whole picture is the margarita! You go mama!! ❤️ cheers!!”

When one commenter questioned Dylan’s choice to have an alcoholic beverage during her mom outing, her husband Fichera joked, "Speaking from personal experience I can tell you there isn't a second that goes by where dylan isnt absolutely blasted."

Dylan’s followers enjoy getting a look inside her family and home life. On Easter, she shared photos from her family’s celebrations, which included dyeing eggs and spending time with their loved ones and an Easter Snoopy.

A week ago, she shared “the scene” when she left home in the morning and how “sleep is on short supply” with three children under the age of 5.

“I’m so tired I’m dizzy. But no matter how tired and irritable I am, I couldn’t help but feel a little heartbreak leaving this morning,” she candidly revealed. “I miss them all the second I leave the house. That being said, I really do need a nap.”

Dylan stepped down from Weekend TODAY in late January to spend more time with her growing family after welcoming Rusty at end of September 2021.

“It’s all about family time. You know, this job can get crazy, especially when we’re traveling and we’re busy, but it’s so important to make time for family too,” she explained. “These boys are my whole life, and Brian and I, we love being a team on weekends and spending as much time as we can with them and having as much fun as we can. ...

“That’s really all I’m going to be doing, just sitting at home and just loving up on those three,” she added.

She's also been baking more with her son, Cal. See their pistachio cake recipe below: