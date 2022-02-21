Moms don’t get any days off. Just ask Dylan Dreyer.

The TODAY meteorologist posted a photo and video on Instagram Monday, perfectly capturing the rigors of motherhood.

“How’s your day off going???” the mother of three captioned the post, while using the hash tags #nobabysitter, #noschool, #nodayoff and #happypresidentsday.

In the photo, Dylan’s two older sons, Calvin, 5, and Oliver, 2, are draped around her hips and legs, while she stands and holds baby Rusty in her left arm and her cell phone in her right hand.

The video shows Calvin and Ollie wrapping their arms around their mom’s waist and legs, while Dylan continues to deftly hold onto Rusty in one arm and her phone in the other.

Dylan’s fans totally get that she’s got a lot going on.

“You are doing great!!” one person wrote. “You look very happy with your boys🥰 Mother’s are never off.”

“Home with my two boys as well. Boys moms rock!!” another person commented.

“It’s the world famous mommy jungle-gym!!! You’re amazing!” someone else wrote.

“Life with 3 boys here too! Soak up those busy, exhausting and beautiful moments,” another person wrote.

Things appear to have eventually calmed down. Dylan later posted another video of Calvin and Oliver coloring, while Rusty enjoyed some milk.

“Ahhh that’s better…,” she captioned the post, which depicted a much quieter scene.

After Dylan returned to TODAY from maternity leave last month, she put her head on the desk and joked that she longed for one thing.

"I just want quiet," she said, as Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin laughed.

Dylan signed off from Weekend TODAY last month, in part to spend more time with her family.

“It’s all about family time,” she said during her final appearance on the show. “You know, this job can get crazy especially when we’re traveling and we’re busy, but it’s so important to make time for family too.

“These boys are my whole life and (husband) Brian and I, we love being a team on weekends and spending as much time as we can with them and having as much fun as we can. That’s really all I’m going to be doing, just sitting at home and just loving up on those three.”

Well, if the photo and video she posted are any indication, she’s gotten her wish. Well, except for the whole sitting thing.

Related video: