Dylan Dreyer is sharing a glimpse into her life with three kids under the age of five.

In an Instagram photo posted Wednesday, Dylan's husband, Brian Fichera, is shown holding their 6-month-old son, Rusty, while their eldest, Calvin, 5, sits cross-legged next to his brother, Oliver, 2. The family’s dog, Bosco, also has a spot on the sofa.

“This was the scene when I left home this morning. All smiles… everyone is happy to be awake. Ollie acting like he wasn’t awake from midnight to 3am. Rusty acting like he hasn’t been awake since 3am. Calvin acting like he didn’t come in at 5:45 a.m. Bosco acting like she didn’t wake up just to step on me throughout the night,” Dylan wrote.

The TODAY meteorologist noted that the expression on Fichera’s face “says it all.”

“We’re in it right now. If it’s not one, it’s the other one. Sleep is on short supply. I’m so tired I’m dizzy,” Dylan revealed. “But no matter how tired and irritable I am, I couldn’t help but feel a little heartbreak leaving this morning. I miss them all the second I leave the house.”

It should come as no surprise that Dylan's message resonated with other moms and dads.

“That being said,” she added, “I really do need a nap."

“So relatable and honest!!!” one fan gushed in the comments.

Added another, “Parenting in a nutshell.”

Dylan signed off from Weekend TODAY earlier this year, to spend more time with her favorite guys.

“It’s all about family time,” she said during her final appearance on the show. “You know, this job can get crazy especially when we’re traveling and we’re busy, but it’s so important to make time for family too.

“These boys are my whole life and Brian and I, we love being a team on weekends and spending as much time as we can with them and having as much fun as we can. That’s really all I’m going to be doing, just sitting at home and just loving up on those three.”

