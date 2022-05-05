Dylan Dreyer shares how her mom helped launch her TV career

TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer credits mom Linda for her big break as an on-air meteorologist 19 years ago.

“I’ll never forget when I got the call from Erie, Pennsylvania, to come out for an interview,” Dylan recalled on the show Thursday. “It (was) an 8-hour drive but my mom got behind the wheel. It was my first job on TV, and I wouldn’t have gotten it if it wasn’t for my mom giving me that ride.”

During the segment, Dylan also praised Linda for encouraging independence in her three children by allowing them to make their own choices. For example, when Dylan was in high school, she asked Linda if it was OK for her to sneak out of the house.

“She never said ‘absolutely not, you don’t do that,’” Dylan recalled. “It was she always let us make our own decisions.”

Now, Dylan is doing the same with her kids Calvin, 5, Oliver, 2, and Rusty, 7 months, by “letting them take risks and letting them explore.”

Sheinelle Jones also paid tribute to her “petite powerhouse” mom, Sheila Kinnard, ahead of Mother’s Day.

“She separated from my father when I was a baby, and… for a while she was a single mom,” Sheinelle revealed. “There would be times when she would look at me and she’d say, 'It’s just us. We got to be tough, kiddo.' She had to be strong and show me how to be strong.”

Sheinelle praised Sheila for giving her such a happy childhood, despite personal challenges.

“I’m thankful that I had a mom who even though times weren’t always easy, she was resilient,” Sheinelle said. “I look back and as a kid, I don’t remember any drama. I just remember love.”

Related: