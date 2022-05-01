Christina Hall’s husband speaks out amid her custody battle with ex Ant Anstead

Christina Hall’s husband, Josh Hall, is coming to her defense on social media amid her custody battle with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

In an Instagram post shared on Friday, April 29, Josh penned a lengthy message in the caption alongside a photo with his wife and three step-children, Taylor, 11, Brayden, 6, and Hudson, 2.

“Never did I think taking on 3 kids from 2 other males would be easy,” he wrote candidly. “What I was sure of, the woman connected to them was worth it all. I am not these kids biological father, they have those. What I will be is the best example of a quality human being, always show them how to treat their mother with respect and support them in any way I can during their development.”

Josh cited his own experience coming from a “split home,” noting that he understands that it’s “not easy” for the children but is becoming more common nowadays. He added, “So Christina and I will always remain unfazed by any outside noise and save the kids from any unnecessary trauma.”

“Christina is a very driven and incredible woman who has an ability to brush anything off and keep herself composed while being a positive influence in these kids lives while achieving success in anything she does,” he said of his wife. “I admire her greatly for that…especially watching my own mother do the same for my siblings and I growing up, I can appreciate it.”

Josh noted that there is plenty that happens in their personal lives that is not meant for public knowledge, adding, “So trust me as someone who likes to keep a low profile, no one except those directly involved knows jack about any situation more than them. 2 sides and the truth.”

“I will always protect her, keep her safe and no one will hurt her with me in the picture,” he said. “She doesn’t bother anyone, she deserves the same in return. I will ensure that’s the case.”

Last week, a judge denied Hall’s ex-husband's request for full custody of their son, Hudson. The ruling came on Friday after Anstead filed an emergency court order in Orange County. In the order, Antstead claimed that Hall only spends an average of nine full days a month with their son and that she has previously put his health at risk after citing an alleged incident that the 2-year-old suffered a sunburn when his mom was with him.

The application was denied due to an “insufficient” showing of pressing matters, E! News reported. Hall responded to her ex’s court filing in a statement, saying, “What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested.”

“I have had my share of ups and downs,” she continued, “but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them.”

Hall tied the knot with Josh last month following the couple's engagement in September 2021 after less than a year of dating.

The “Christina on the Coast” star was previously married to Anstead for less than two years, officially separating in September 2020. Hall was also married to her former “Flip or Flop” co-star Tarek El Moussa, but the couple split in 2016 and got divorced in 2018.

El Moussa married “Selling Sunset” star Heather Rae Young last October in a stunning ceremony in Santa Barbara, California.

After rumors began swirling last summer, in August, Anstead shared a photo on his Instagram Stories which featured his rumored girlfriend, Renée Zellweger.