Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger hit the town on 1st public date night

Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger are going strong.

Anstead posted photos on his Instagram story of the pair enjoying a date night, the first pictures he's shared with his rumored girlfriend.

The British TV presenter and the Oscar winner attended an event for Radford Motors over the weekend.

It looks like Anstead and Zellweger had a lot of fun. ant_anstead / Instagram

“Why are these people so happy?” he captioned one photo of the two of them with several other people.

Another photo captured the couple all smiles with former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Lydia McLaughlin and her husband, Doug.

"Real Housewives of Orange County" star Lydia McLaughlin and her husband, Doug, joined Anstead and Zellweger. ant_anstead / Instagram

Anstead, 42, and Zellweger, 52, sparked talk they were dating in June after they reportedly met on the set of his upcoming Discovery+ show, “Celebrity IOU: Joyride,” in which celebrities thank special people in their lives by creating some souped-up cars.

"We are car people, and there's no greater gift than to give somebody who's also a car person," Anstead told Zellweger in the show’s trailer.

Last month, Anstead posted a video on Instagram of a street musician in Laguna Beach, California, which featured a woman who looks like the “Cold Mountain” star holding his son Hudson, who turns 2 next month.

Anstead recently split from his ex “Flip or Flop” star Christina Haack, whom he married in December 2018. They welcomed Hudson less than a year later but announced they were separating in September 2020, a move he said was not his choice.

“I think everybody knows this was not my decision,” Anstead told People. “It really hit me hard."

“Anyone who really knows me knows that I don’t like to share private matters publicly,” he wrote in an Instagram post after the couple announced their breakup. “I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness.”