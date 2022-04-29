Ant Anstead denied full custody of 2-year-old son with ex Christina Hall

A California judge has denied Ant Anstead's request for full custody of his 2-year-old son, Hudson, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.

The ruling came on Friday, a day after the "Celebrity IOU: Joyride" host, 43, filed an emergency court order in Orange County that was obtained by E! News and reviewed by TODAY. In the order, Anstead requested full custody of Hudson, claiming that the "Christina on the Coast" star, 38, spends only an average of nine full days a month with Hudson.

Anstead also claimed that Hall had previously put Hudson's health at risk. As an example, he cited an alleged incident of Hudson suffering a sunburn while under Hall's care.

Antead's application was denied due to an “insufficient” showing of pressing matters, according to E! News. The couple's custody arrangement will be revisited in a hearing on June 28.

In response to the court filing, Hall told E! News in a statement, “What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested.”

“I have had my share of ups and downs,” she continued, “but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them.”

Anstead and Hall tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in December 2018. The former couple separated in September 2020 and finalized their divorce in June 2021.

Hall, who recently married her third husband, Josh Hall, shares two other children — a daughter, Taylor, 11, and son, Brayden, 6, with ex-husband and former "Flip or Flop" co-star Tarek El Moussa.

Anstead, who found love again last year with Oscar winner Renée Zellweger, shares a daughter, Amelie, 18, and son, Archie, 15, with ex-wife Louise Storey.