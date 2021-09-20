Christina Haack is engaged — see the romantic pics

Christina Haack is engaged to boyfriend Joshua Hall.

The "Christina on the Coast" star announced the happy news Monday on Instagram. Haack shared a trio of pics of the couple celebrating on the beach, with the final photo finding her showing off a gorgeous engagement ring.

Haack captioned the post with emoji of a heart, a lock, a key and a diamond ring.

News of the couple's engagement comes just a day after Haack shared an Instagram photo of her and Hall celebrating his birthday at the beach.

"Happy birthday baby. You give me that teenage kinda love vibe and manly protection," she gushed in her caption. "It's a combo for a lifetime of happiness + success.

"Thank you for reminding me what life and love are like when you put down the technology," she added. "I love you Josh."

Haack went public with the couple's romance in July. Next to an Instagram photo of the pair embracing on a beach, she explained that she met the Austin-based realtor in the spring.

"When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore. I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit," she wrote in the pic's caption.

Haack, who announced her separation from ex-husband Ant Anstead last September after less than two years of marriage, went on to say that she and Hall first crossed paths while she was working with a spiritual coach and taking a break from social media.

"We’ve had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I’ve loved every second of it," she gushed.

Haack, who shares a son, Hudson, 2, with Anstead, 42, and two children, Taylor and Brayden, with her first husband, "Flip or Flop" co-star Tarek El Moussa, 40, vowed that she would tune out "all the nonsense online" that criticized her for finding love again.

"I may be a bit crazy and I'm definitely not perfect but I will never live my life based on other people's judgments or opinions. We pride ourselves on never judging others and always wanting others to be happy and we wish others would have the same respect," she wrote.

The mom of three concluded her post by expressing her gratitude to Hall.

"Josh doesn’t have social media, but I want to thank him for whisking me away on a romantic tropical vacation he planned entirely on his own. So yes 'another relationship' and guess what. I’m 38 — I’ll do what I want," she wrote.

Just two weeks later, Haack shared another post on Instagram aimed at critics of her and Hall's relationship. "Ride or Die," she wrote next to a photo of the couple sitting in a car.

She continued, "Some people are lucky enough to get forever the first time but no one should be shamed for things not working out and no one knows what goes on behind closed doors — remember that before making judgements and assumptions... and this woman/mama is still lucky enough to have this man choose me."

Meanwhile, Haack's exes have also moved on with new loves.

Anstead has been dating Oscar winner Renee Zellweger for several months, and El Moussa popped the question to "Selling Sunset" star Heather Rae Young in July 2020 after a year of dating.