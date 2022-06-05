Cardi B shares adorable photos of son Wave at 9 months old: ‘Growing too fast’

Cardi B is celebrating another milestone with her youngest child.

On Instagram Saturday, June 4, the “I Like It” performer posted a series of photos of her son, Wave, to celebrate turning 9-months-old. The first two photos showed Wave wearing a blue tie-dye shirt with a coordinating blue hat, while the rest of the photos captured the infant posing adorably for the camera.

“Happy 9 months Wave!!” she captioned the post. “My baby growing too fast on me.”

Cardi B announced last June that she was expecting her second child with rapper Offset, welcoming their son on September 4, 2021. The couple also share a 3-year-old daughter, Kulture.

The couple kept their son’s identity private for the first months of his life. Cardi B, 29, gave fans a small glimpse into her son’s appearance on Twitter back in March, tweeting a zoomed in photo of one of his eye after fans pointed out they hadn’t seen a photo of him yet.

In recent months, Cardi B has been actively sharing photos of her youngest child on Instagram, including an adorable post last month celebrating turning 8-months-old. However, it wasn’t until April this year that the couple finally shared details about their infant son, including his name.

On Instagram, they both shared photos of Wave for the first time on their respective Instagram pages. While Cardi just used a dinosaur, ocean waves, and teddy bear emojis to caption her post, Offset, 30, used his to debut his son’s name.

“WAVE SET CEPHUS,” he captioned the post.

Later that month, Cardi B and Offset showed off their blended family on the cover of the May/June issue of Essence magazine. She posted the cover shot along with a series of editorial images of the family on her Instagram, which featured the couple alongside their two children, Kulture and Wave, as well as Offset’s children from previous relationships, Jordan, 12, Kody, 7, and Kalea, 7.

“Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen for me and our family,” she wrote in the caption of her post. “I love having a huge family with all of our kids and I’m grateful that we are making our blended family work.”

Cardi B continued to emphasize the importance of family on her feed, sharing a sweet series of photos at the end of April.

In the snap posted to her Instagram, the rapper posed with her two children, Offset, as well as her sister, Hennessy Carolina in a series of glam photos.

“My charms,” she captioned the post.

