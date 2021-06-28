Cardi B is pregnant with 2nd child — see her debut baby bump on stage

Cardi B is keeping the tradition going!

The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker revealed on stage on Sunday at the BET Awards 2021 that she is expecting her second child with rapper Offset. She showed off her baby bump while she was performing alongside Migos, her husband's hip-hip trio.

Cardi B also announced the news on Instagram, sharing a picture of her nude torso covered in white pain.

"#2!" she captioned the photo, adding a heart emoji and tagging her husband.

This is the second time the rapper has announced she's pregnant while performing on live television. Back in 2018, she debuted her bump in white gown while she was a musical guest at "Saturday Night Live." She wore custom Cristian Siriano for the occasion.

Congratulations to my girl @iamcardib, new baby on the way!You looked stunning tonight in custom Siriano on @nbcsnl it was an honor. #cardib pic.twitter.com/8UXiknQUJj — Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) April 8, 2018

Offset and Cardi B share daughter Kulture Kiari, who will turn 3 in July. Since becoming a mom, the Grammy Winner has been open about her life and challenges. She shared earlier this year that Kulture doesn't have a babysitter, despite her mom's busy career.

"You've got to balance it out,” Cardi B explained in an interview for Zane Lowe’s “New Music Daily” on Apple Music. “It's just been so hard, because when I'll be in the studio, I'll just be like, ‘I just want to go home with my kid. I just want to go home with my kid.’"

“These past months ... like, the music video for the song (‘Up’), I was doing rehearsals,” she recalled. “I was doing Zoom, every meeting, because these music videos, I take that sh-- to f---ing heart. Like, it has to be perfect. It's got to be amazing. I sent my daughter to New York for two weeks, and I was just to the point that I was just crying. I'm like, ‘I've got to get my kid.’ It's really complicated. You know what I'm saying? I don't have a babysitter, and I don't want to be flying out my mom, because of COVID.”

Cardi B was nominated for five BET Awards on Sunday while Migos was nominated for one.