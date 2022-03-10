Cardi B is playing a game of 'eye' spy.

On Wednesday, the rapper, 29, tweeted that her 6-month-old son with Offset was teething.

“Ugh I wish I can take my sweet baby teething pain away," she wrote. "He been sad all day."

Some fans were quick to offer sympathy to the mom of two, while others pointed out Cardi has not shared a photo of her young son yet.

“Our baby cousin got teeth coming in and we ain’t seen him yet," one user tweeted.

Related: Cardi B reveals the biggest lesson she’s learned since becoming a mother

Without hesitation, Cardi replied with a zoomed-in photo of the baby's eye saying, "That’s all y’all will get."

Cardi, who welcomed her son with husband Offset in September 2021, has kept the child out of the public eye since his birth.

In response to her sneak peek of the child on Wednesday, some criticized the mom for seeking attention.

"How people mad cause people was asking me to see my son and I replied ? It seems like I can’t do or say nothing these days wit out people getting irritated," Cardi said in a follow-up tweet, adding she may delete her social media.

The couple are also parents to daughter Kulture Kiari, 3.

Last year, the Grammy winner revealed she doesn't have a babysitter despite a busy career.

“When I was pregnant, I was just like, ‘You know, I’m just going to get a babysitter, and she’s going to go on the road everywhere with me,’” she said in an interview for Zane Lowe’s “New Music Daily” on Apple Music. “And then once we had a baby, it’s like your mindset changed. It’s like, ‘I don’t want to have a babysitter. I’m scared. I don’t want nobody taking my kid nowhere. I don’t want nobody touching my kid.’ Like, I can’t trust people.”

It's not the first time the "WAP" artist has gotten candid about motherhood. In March 2021, she told TODAY the biggest lesson she's learned since becoming a mom.

“The biggest lesson I learned is don’t take advice from no other mothers, especially the ones on social media, the robot moms, the ones that tell you your kid’s supposed to be off Pampers at 1 years old and then on binkies on 1 years old,” she said. “Every kid is different, every kid develop different, and not everybody else’s child is like my child.”

Related: