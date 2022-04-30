Cardi B shares sweet family photo with Offset and their 2 kids: 'My charms'

Cardi B is all about spending time with her loved ones!

On Friday, the "Shake It" singer shared a sweet family photo of herself with sister Hennessy Carolina, husband Offset, and their two kids — Kulture, 3, and Wave, 7 months.

"My charms 🍀," Cardi captioned the series of pictures.

In one of the shots, she shared a close-up photo of Kulture looking at the camera and a video of herself singing aloud as someone showed her a very beautiful watch.

Offset is also a father to kids, Jordan, 12, Kody, 7, and Kalea, 7 from previous relationships.

In June 2021, Cardi revealed that she was pregnant with Wave when she displayed her baby bump while performing with Offset and Migos at the BET Awards.

The "WAP" rapper later welcomed their son in September 2021. She announced his birth when she shared a photo of her and Offset looking at him in the hospital.

"9/4/21🦕💙🧸," Cardi captioned the picture.

In a March 2021 interview with TODAY, Cardi said the best thing that she learned about parenting is to not take other people's advice.

“The biggest lesson I learned is don’t take advice from no other mothers, especially the ones on social media, the robot moms, the ones that tell you your kid’s supposed to be off Pampers at 1 year old and then on binkies on 1 years old,” she said.

“Every kid is different, every kid develops differently, and not everybody else’s child is like my child," Cardi explained of Kulture.

However, she did say that she and Kulture share a lot of similarities.

“My child is just like me, mixed with her daddy,” Cardi said. “She’s got a very strong personality, she wants what she want. She knows she’s famous.”

As a mom, Cardi has been documenting her parenting journey on Instagram. She would share photos of herself spending the holidays with Kulture and twinning with her daughter.

Offset has also loved how much Cardi has taken to his kids. In April, he told Essence how wonderful it is to have a blended family.

“It’s a blessing to be able to have them all together, and to have a wife who’s open and treats them as if they’re her kids,” he said. “It could be an issue, but I don’t have to go through that, and that’s beautiful.”