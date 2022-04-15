Why fans are praising Cardi B and Offset for showing off their blended family

Cardi B and Offset are showing off their blended family to the delight of fans on the new cover of Essence magazine.

The couple, who shared their first photos of their son, Wave Set Cephus on Thursday, appear on the cover of the May/June issue of the magazine with their five children.

Cardi B, 29, shared the cover and more photos from the shoot on Instagram Thursday. The cover shot shows the couple with Wave along with their daughter, Kulture Kiari, 3, as well as Jordan, 12, Kody, 7, and Kalea, 7, who are Offset's children from previous relationships.

"Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen for me and our family. I love having a huge family with all of our kids and I’m grateful that we are making our blended family work 🥰 🥺🙏🏽💕" she wrote on Instagram.

Fans and fellow celebrities expressed their joy at seeing the whole family together.

"😍😍😍" singer Lizzo put in the comments.

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" Gabrielle Union posted.

"I love that all the children are there," one fan commented. "This is so beautiful. Truly made me happy."

"It’s sooo important that every kid is included, BEAUTIFUL!" another wrote.

Cardi B has made it a point to establish a strong bond with Jordan, Kody and Kalea.

“After we got married, that’s when I first met his kids,” she told Essence. “I always wanted them to love me, and they really do. They tell me that. I feel it, and I hope that we always have a great relationship.”

"It’s a blessing to be able to have them all together, and to have a wife who’s open and treats them as if they’re her kids,” Offset told Essence. “It could be an issue, but I don’t have to go through that, and that’s beautiful.”

The rappers both come from blended families themselves. Offset has two brothers from different fathers, while Cardi has a sister with the same parents and six siblings from her father’s previous relationship.

“I feel like sometimes people go into a relationship with a man or a woman who has kids with negativity — and I feel like people should embrace it, and love it," Cardi said.

"I love our family, and I wouldn’t want it any other way.”