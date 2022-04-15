IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

33 fun finds perfect for spring — starting at $6

Cardi B and Offset share first full photos of their son, reveal his name

Their baby boy was born on Sept. 4, 2021.
BET Awards 2021 - Show
Cardi B and Offset revealed her pregnancy at the BET Awards 2021 in Los Angeles.Johnny Nunez / Getty Images for BET
/ Source: TODAY
By Samantha Kubota

We finally know Cardi B and Offset's son's name.

Cardi B shared the first photos of her son, who was born on Sept. 4, 2021 on Thursday afternoon.

In the post, she still didn't reveal her son's name, only writing the dinosaur, wave, and teddy bear emoji.

Over on Offset's Instagram page however, he shared a different photo of the tot with the caption: "WAVE SET CEPHUS."

Cardi B later shared photos from an Essence magazine photo shoot of her entire family, including her and Offset's 3-year-old, Kulture Kiari. The shoot also featured Kody, Jordan and Kalea, Offset's children from previous relationships.

Since his birth, Cardi B and Offset have largely kept baby Wave out of the public eye.

In a March post, Cardi B jokingly shared an extreme close up of her son's eye as fans asked for more photos.

“Ugh I wish I can take my sweet baby teething pain away,” she wrote at the time. “He been sad all day.”

When a fan replied that “Our baby cousin got teeth coming in and we ain’t seen him yet," Cardi B shared the eye picture.

“That’s all y’all will get," she clapped back.

Baby Wave's low key internet presence comes in stark contrast to his older sister Kulture, who has her own Instagram account with more than 2 million followers and run by her famous mom.

Samantha Kubota

Samantha Kubota is a senior digital editor and journalist for TODAY Digital based in Los Angeles. 