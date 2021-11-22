IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Cardi B filmed her daughter's hilarious reaction to 2nd baby being a boy

Kulture, 3, has since come around to the idea of having a little brother.
By Rachel Paula Abrahamson

Cardi B’s 3-year-old daughter, Kulture, was really hoping for a little “stister.”

On Saturday, Cardi B, 29, was asked how Kulture reacted to the news that she was going to have a brother. In response, the rapper shared a priceless video.

“It’s a brother,” Cardi B says.

“Stister, stister. A baby stister. I want a baby stister,” Kulture responds.

“Yeah, but it’s a boy,” Cardi B reminds her.

Of course, arguing with a toddler is pointless.

“No,” Kulture replies. “A baby stister.”

Cardi B and Kulture’s dad, rapper Offset, welcomed their second child in September. They have not yet publicly revealed the infant’s name.

In another tweet on Saturday, Cardi B revealed that Kulture has come around to having another boy in the house.

“She loves it. Only get sad when she wants to play but the baby news silence to sleep,” Cardi B wrote.

During Sunday night’s American Music Awards, Cardi B, who hosted the show, shared that Kulture is a huge fan of JoJo Siwa.

“So my husband, he was trying to get JoJo Siwa for my daughter’s birthday party but she is booked and busy,” Cardi B said. “So JoJo Siwa, could you please come see my daughter at Christmas? I know you cost a lot of money. Let me tell you something. Ya’ll rappers don’t got nothing on JoJo Siwa.”

Siwa responded to Cardi B's ask when she presented the award for favorite pop duo or group.

“Cardi, I’m going to see what I can do and I’m going to try and make Christmas happen, I promise,” she vowed. “Putting it in my phone right now.”

Rachel Paula Abrahamson

Rachel Paula Abrahamson is a TODAY.com contributor who writes for the parenting, health and shop verticals. She was previously a senior editor at Us Weekly. Her bylines have appeared in The New York Times, Good Housekeeping, Redbook, and elsewhere. Rachel lives in the Boston area with her husband and their two young daughters. 