John Travolta's daughter Ella shares rare video singing an original song

Ella Travolta is multitalented just like her parents.

On Saturday, the 21-year-old daughter of John Travolta and the late Kelly Preston posted a video of herself singing and playing the piano.

“There is something I’ve been working on for the past year that is very dear to my heart,” Ella captioned the clip. “I wanted to share a part of a song that I wrote that will be on my EP coming out next year. Very excited (and nervous). Hope you like it!”

Proud father John, 67, gave the performance a virtual standing ovation.

"I'm so very proud of you Ella, its amazing! Your thrilled Dad!” the “Pulp Fiction” actor wrote in the comments.

Added rocker Tommy Lee, “a HIT kiddo!!! A HIT!!!!!!!!”

Several fans compared Ella’s sound to that of an angel.

Ella stars in the upcoming film, “Get Lost,” which John has described as a “live-action re-imagining of “Alice in Wonderland.” She plays Alicia/Alice.

In 2019, Ella told People that she’s been “singing, dancing and putting on shows” for her family since she was a little kid.

“In our house in Maine we have this stage area set up with a little red curtain and my friends and I would perform there,” she revealed. “We did (everything), from the “Hulk” to Christmas shows and one year we all played different ‘Housewives of Maine.’”

While “Get Lost” is Ella’s first leading role, it’s not her first time on the big screen. She had a small part in Disney’s “Old Dogs.” And in 2019, she appeared in the “The Poison Rose.” Both movies starred her dad.

Ella’s mother Kelly Preston passed away last year after a two-year battle with breast cancer. In addition to Ella, John and the "Jerry Maguire" star shared son Jett, who died in 2009, and Benjamin, 11.

Last month, John honored Preston on what would have been her 59th birthday, with a photo of her waving.

“Happy Birthday Kelly,” he wrote. “We miss and love you very much.”

