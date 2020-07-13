Download the TODAY app for the latest in news

John Travolta announces wife Kelly Preston dies after battle with breast cancer

"She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many," he wrote.
By Alexander Kacala

John Travolta announced that his wife, Kelly Preston, has passed away after a two-year battle with breast cancer. She was 57 years old.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," he wrote on Instagram early Monday morning. "She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side."

"Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered," the 66-year-old actor added. "I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal..."

Preston was an actress and former model who had appeared in more than sixty television and film productions, most notably "Jerry Maguire" in 1996.

Preston married Travolta in 1991. The couple had three children together: Jett, who passed away in 2009, Ella Bleu, 20, and Benjamin, 9.

This is a developing story.

