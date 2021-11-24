John Travolta posts sweet birthday tribute to son he shares with late wife Kelly Preston

John Travolta is gushing.

The “Pulp Fiction” star wished son Ben a happy 11th birthday Tuesday on Instagram.

“Happy birthday my beautiful boy. Your dad adores you,” he captioned a picture of him, Ben and daughter Ella, 21. In the photo, John is wearing jeans, a sweater and a sport jacket, while Ben, in a tank top, leans on his dad’s right leg. Ella, in a black top and sweater, sits next to her younger brother.

“Happy Birthday Ben!” Ella wrote in the post's comments section.

“Happy birthday Ben! What a beautiful family,” wrote Travolta’s “Grease” co-star Olivia Newton-John.

Ben is Travolta’s son with late wife Kelly Preston, who died in 2020 from breast cancer. In addition to Ben and Ella, the couple also had a son, Jett, who died at the age of 16 in 2009.

Travolta, 67, has shared pictures of Ben before. Earlier this month, he posted a selfie of them on a beach.

“Happy Halloween everybody!” he wrote. “What was your favorite candy bar growing up at Halloween?”

Preston, whom Travolta married in 1991, also continues to be a presence on Travolta’s social media feed. Last month, he honored her on her birthday with a photo of her waving.

“Happy Birthday Kelly. We miss and love you very much,” he wrote.