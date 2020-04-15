John Travolta and Kelly Preston honor late son Jett on his 28th birthday

John Travolta and Kelly Preston are celebrating the life of their late son, Jett, on what would have been his 28th birthday, 11 years after his death.

The parents each took to Instagram Monday with birthday wishes, declarations of love and moving family photos in honor of their oldest child.

“Happy Birthday Jetty!” Travolta wrote. “We love you!”

The 66-year-old actor shared that sweet sentiment alongside a father-and-son photo in which they looked into each other’s eyes and smiled.

And more smiles were on display in the pic Preston posted.

“Happy Birthday to our sweetest Jetty, we love you!!” she wrote in the caption of a photo of her and the then-teen wrapped in each other’s arms.

Jett, who had a history of seizures throughout his life, suffered a fatal one at the age of 16 during a 2009 family vacation in the Bahamas. In the aftermath of the tragic loss, his parents opened up about another part of his life the public didn't know about. Jett had autism.

Also in 2009, they established the Jett Travolta Foundation, a charity that, in part, funds assistance and support for children with special needs.

Nearly two weeks ago, in celebration of Autism Awareness Month in April, Preston shared another message to honor Jett and others living with the developmental disorder.

“I have a special place in my heart for those with autism and special needs,” the 57-year-old actress wrote. “Sending love to some of my favorite people in the world. My son Jetty was one of the most playful and wonderful souls you’ve ever met. Love to all of you with autism and special needs around the world.”

Travolta and Preston, who married in 1991, are also parents to two other children, daughter Ella, 20, and son Benjamin, 9.