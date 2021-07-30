John Travolta gushes over daughter Ella's new film role: 'I'm a very proud dad!'

John Travolta's daughter continues to follow in her famous dad's footsteps — and the "Grease" icon couldn't be happier.

"I'm a very proud dad," he wrote on Instagram Thursday, sharing a snapshot of 21-year-old Ella Bleu Travolta in her latest role, which he described as a "live-action re-imagining" of "Alice in Wonderland."

She plays Alice, or Alicia, in the upcoming film, "Get Lost," which is currently filming.

A description of the movie on IMDB summarizes the plot: "While backpacking through Europe with her boyfriend, Alicia/Alice encounters mysterious William/Mad Hatter, an expat from London aristocracy, and goes on a mind-bending overnight adventure in Budapest, which magically turns into Wonderland."

Ella Bleu Travolta, whose mother Kelly Preston died last year after battling breast cancer, has been acting for years, sometimes right alongside her doting dad. In 2009, at just 9 years old, she had a small role in Disney's "Old Dogs," in which John Travolta starred alongside Robin Williams. And in 2019, she appeared in "The Poison Rose," a thriller starring her dad and Morgan Freeman.

Kelly Preston, wife to John Travolta and mother to Ella Bleu Travolta, died in 2020 after battling breast cancer. Gisela Schober / Getty Images

The dad and daughter are famously close, often posting about one another on social media. "You are our best friend and we love you to the moon and back around," Ella Bleu Travolta wrote on Father's Day, sharing a snapshot of her and her little brother with their dad. The pair even appeared together in a Super Bowl commercial earlier this year.

In the Instagram post her dad shared, Ella Bleu Travolta is wearing an embellished blue dress with a tulle bow at the back, reminiscent of the one Alice wore in the classic Disney movie.

On her own Instagram account, she revealed that she was filming in Budapest, Hungary. "I'm so excited to be here," she said in a video. "Amazing cast, amazing crew. I can't wait to share it with you guys."

