John Travolta shares birthday message for late wife Kelly Preston: 'We miss and love you'

John Travolta is honoring his late wife, Kelly Preston, on her birthday.

Travolta posted a photo of a smiling Preston waving to fans at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival Wednesday on Instagram. In his caption, he wrote, "Happy Birthday Kelly. We miss and love you very much."

Preston, who appeared in hit movies including "Twins" and "Jerry Maguire," died in July 2020 at age 57 after a two-year bout with breast cancer. She and Travolta met on the set of the 1989 comedy "The Experts" and tied the knot in 1991. The couple shared three children: son Jett, who died in 2009, daughter Ella, 21, and younger son Benjamin, 10.

In April, the "Grease" star, 67, opened up about grieving his late wife during an interview with Esquire Spain. In the story, which was originally published in Spanish, Travolta described mourning as a "personal" experience.

"Mourning is individual and experiencing your own journey is what can lead to healing," he said. "The most important thing you can do to help another when they are in mourning is to allow them to live it and not complicate it with yours."

Travolta and Preston at the Cannes Film Festival in 2018 Regis Duvignau / Reuters

The actor explained that coping with other people's sadness in addition to his own has been difficult for him since Preston died.

"Even though it's great to have company, sometimes it becomes like you're helping them rather than putting yourself to work overcoming feelings of loss and grief," he said, adding that he felt so "saturated" with other people's sadness that he "didn't know what to do."

The following month, Travolta shared a tribute to Preston on the family's first Mother's Day without her.

Next to photos of the couple with their three children that he posted on Instagram, Travolta wrote, "Dearest Kelly, you brought into my life three of the most wonderful children I have ever known. Thank you. We love and miss you. Happy Mother’s Day."