Jenna Bush Hager’s son just provided the perfect reminder that while many milestones, like graduation ceremonies and weddings, have had to be canceled or postponed due to social distancing, the pandemic can’t press pause on every special moment.

In fact, during quarantine, the 9-month-old has crossed a couple biggies off his list.

Henry Harold Hager, better known as Hal, has been one busy baby lately! Nathan Congleton

“Two things have happened with Hal’s development,” Jenna, who’s also mom to daughters Mila, 7, and Poppy, 4, recently told her fourth hour co-host Hoda Kotb. “He can speak, as Mila says, English, and he also can crawl. He learned to crawl!”

So what is it that the little guy has to say while he’s moving around?

“Of course, his first word was … ‘Dada,’” Jenna said, with Hoda predicting the reveal and saying it right along with her.

“Always,” Hoda, a mother of two herself, noted. She then joked, “We do the work, and they get the ‘Dada.’”

But it’s not just a coincidence fathers so often get the premiere shoutout from babies.

"'Dada' is an easier word for them to say, so it's often said first, to the dismay of many mothers," Dyan Hes, the medical director of Gramercy Pediatrics told TODAY last year.

And that’s not the only word Hal has in his vocabulary.

“His other favorite word — it’s just so cute — is ‘Hiiiiiiiii!’” Jenna said. “He says it just like that.”

The TODAY With Hoda & Jenna co-host recently shared another tidbit about her son.

Last month, during an Instagram Live chat with E!’s Jason Kennedy, Jenna revealed Hal’s godmother is another member of the TODAY family.

“I’ve never said this before, but Savannah (Guthrie) is Hal’s godmother,” she said of her best friend.

Of course, she has no shortage of besties around these parts.

“Hoda is like that to me in so many ways, too,” she said of her other on and off-air friendship. “To work with somebody like Hoda, who really lifts people up, whose kindness and grace is just remarkable, I feel so lucky.”