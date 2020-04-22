Jenna Bush Hager just put her own adorable twist on the pillow challenge — adding her baby!

The TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-host recruited 8-month-old Hal to help her with the viral #QuarantinePillowChallenge on Instagram. The trend involves people transforming ordinary pillows into stylish outfits using belts and other accessories.

For her take on the challenge, Jenna made a dress out of two white pillows with lacy borders that were tied together at the waist with a thin belt from an old maternity dress.

“That was from a maternity dress that’s big enough to wrap around two pillows,” Jenna told Hoda Kotb. “I mean, I knew I couldn’t look sexy so I just got a baby because I thought, 'You know, if I put Hal in it…'”

Jenna is just the latest celebrity to try out the pillow challenge.

Halle Berry nailed it with this chic ensemble featuring a navy blue pillow accessorized with an embellished waist tie, pumps, sun hat and sunglasses.

Tracee Ellis Ross also looked ready for a photo shoot, modeling a white pillow cinched with a thin, tan belt.

Tori Spelling put her own twist on the challenge by layering her pillow into a complete outfit.

Lots of people on Instagram seriously committed to the challenge — including Los Angeles-based photographer Caroline Tran, who did a professional photo shoot featuring her stylish pillow look.

The Italian fashion label Off-White even joined in on the fun with a series of photos, and they came up with the perfect mantra for these times: “Stay creative. Stay apart. Stay home.”