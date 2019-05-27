Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 27, 2019, 6:21 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Jordan Muto

With warm weather in the air, many people are enjoying a long weekend surrounded by loved ones.

TODAY's Hoda Kotb did just that over the Memorial Day holiday.

On Monday morning, Hoda, who is on maternity leave after adopting daughter Hope Catherine in April, shared a beautiful photo of her family of four, which she captioned "My three," with three red heart emojis.

The photo shows Hoda, her partner Joel Schiffman, and 2-year-old daughter Haley Joy smiling as they gaze lovingly at their family's newest addition, baby Hope.

The Instagram post has garnered almost 90,000 likes and over 865 comments, with many fans writing notes such as, "This picture melts my heart" and "Priceless."

Hoda's co-host Jenna Bush Hager wrote, "Beautiful," followed by four emojis: one blue heart with three pink hearts.

Hoda also shared another family milestone with a photo featuring herself alongside Haley Joy feeding her little sister.

Hoda wrote, "Look who is feeding Hope!!! Burp cloth and all!!!" Looks like Haley Joy has been learning from her mama and is already a great big sister!

Hoda also attended a parade over the holiday weekend to salute those who have served our country and took both of her daughters along for the outing.

On Monday, she shared snapshots from the parade on Instagram, captioning them: "On this Memorial Day... we remember. Thank you to all who have served.. and their families."

Over the last week, Hoda has shared a series of family photos as she enjoys her time away from the Big Apple, soaking up the late spring sun.

One of her posts shows Haley Joy running on the beach and playing with a soccer ball.

Another depicts shows a group shot, followed by a sunset photo, captioned: "Summmmmmerrrrr we are ready! Xo."

We're ready, too, Hoda!