Jenna Bush Hager and her husband, Henry, have one of the cutest families around — and now, they have the paper evidence to prove it!

Jenna posted a photo of a note from her two little girls, Mila, 6, and Poppy, 4, to her Instagram story Wednesday. It read:

“Dear mommy,

we love you so so so so much

you Are so talnted and smrt

Love poppy and mia”

Jenna posted this cute note from her little girls calling her "smrt and talntd." @jennabhager / Instagram

They finished up the note with a few hearts, smiley faces and peace signs.

The TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-host captioned the picture “Find some darling girls who call you ‘smrt and talntd.’”

Jenna’s youngest child, Hal, who was born Aug. 2, isn’t quite at the letter writing stage yet, but we’re sure he’ll get there!