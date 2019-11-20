Jenna Bush Hager found 1 last Christmas gift from her grandmother after she died

Jenna Bush Hager's late grandmother has given her one last Christmas surprise that has moved her to tears.

The co-host of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna spoke with People magazine in their latest issue out Wednesday about the special gift that former first lady Barbara Bush left for her great-grandchildren before her death at 92 last year.

Jenna said she received a call from her aunt last November to tell her that her beloved "Ganny" left several hand-needlepointed Christmas stockings for the great-grandchildren she didn't live to see, including Jenna's baby son, Hal, who was born in August.

Jenna Bush Hager has some special Christmas stockings for her children that were left to her by her beloved grandmother, former first lady Barbara Bush. Jenna Bush Hager

"What a beautiful thing she did so that all three of my kids could have that,'' she told People while tearing up. "He will never have met her, but they're so ingrained, literally in this case, in the fabric of our family."

Last year was a difficult one for her family, as she lost three of her grandparents, including Barbara's husband, former President George H.W. Bush, who died at 94 in November.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

"Hal's the first baby who won't get to meet these people that were such an important part of my life,'' she told People. "But I also know that through my grandparents' letters and their stories and the ways they raised us, he'll get to know them."

Jenna looked back on some of the special memories of Christmas with her grandmother in an essay for Southern Living magazine last year, when she first mentioned Barbara making Christmas stockings for her daughters Mila, 6, and Poppy, 4.

"When I imagine my Ganny, I think of her hands busy (usually her mouth too) as she meticulously needlepointed,'' she wrote. "She worked on many projects, but her most precious were stockings for her great-grandchildren."

The elder Bush made Mila a stocking with her name in cursive next to poinsettias and Poppy one with a Christmas cat watching Santa.

Jenna believes the Christmas stockings represent her grandmother's personality in a fitting way.

"That was our Ganny," she wrote. "She wanted to leave the world a little more beautiful through her work, her words, and even her needlepoint stockings."

Her father, former President George W. Bush, has now become the patriarch of the family as well as a doting grandfather to Jenna's three children.

"He's a lovely, thoughtful grandfather and dad,'' she told People.

Jenna also opened up about sharing parenting duties with husband Henry Hager, who is a director at a private-equity firm, and what she tells herself when life with three children and her job at TODAY gets overwhelming.

"Somebody said you should think about what your dreams were as a little girl,'' she said. "I always wanted to be a mom and now I get to be the mom to these three people. And it's been 10 years that I've been on the TODAY show, and 10 years ago I could never have dreamed of sitting next to somebody I admire and love so much as Hoda.

"So in the moments of complete chaos, which there are, when there's slime in my carpet and I'm dirty and messy and exhausted, I just try to think, 'This is the life that you've always dreamed of — and now you're living it.'"