You may do a double take when you get a look at Jenna Bush Hager’s baby boy, Henry Harold "Hal" Hager.

On Wednesday, Jenna posted a carousel of photos of her holding Hal, in which he looks just like his older sisters, Mila, 6, and Poppy, 4.

“I’m in (love) with my little man. Woke up today early just to watch him sleep...still can’t believe he is mine,” she captioned the pictures.

While you can see the resemblance to his siblings, some people commented that they can also detect some of his other lineage, specifically Jenna's father, former President George W. Bush.

“I think he looks like your dad,” one person wrote.

"Good LORD, that’s a W Double if there ever was one haha!" someone else wrote.

Those comments echo remarks made by others back in November when Jenna posted a photo of Hal when he turned 3 months old.

"He sure looks like your Dad!" one person wrote.

"He looks like your dad in this picture! Maybe his smile," someone else wrote.