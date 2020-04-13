Jenna Bush Hager shares sweet pics and lessons learned from baby Hal's 1st Easter

Jenna Bush Hager shared adorable photos of her family on Easter, including the sweet lesson her daughter Mila learned about celebrating the holiday at home.

This year is of course different, since families are social distancing and can't go to church or have big gatherings with their relatives. Mila, 7, told her mom it didn't feel like Easter, because "we aren't leaving the house."

"We don’t get to see Mimi and Bumpy. We are watching church instead of going," Mila said, according to the exchange Jenna shared on Instagram.

But despite not leaving the house, the mom of three still wanted to make the day special in whatever way she could.

”And so we got dressed up and we cooked and prayed around the table, grateful. Thankful for a beautiful world and a God that loves us so much," Jenna said.

Baby Hal looking very dapper!

And it was a very special occasion: it was baby Hal's first Easter!

The adorable 8-month-old infant looked like the perfect gentleman in a bow tie and plaid jacket. People in the comments were also quick to point out the resemblance to his grandfather, former President George W. Bush.

"He looks like your dad," commented one fan. Another added, "I was thinking the same thing! A mini President Bush."

Jenna's girls, Mila and Poppy, 4, were all smiles in their Easter dresses while her husband, Henry, looked spring-ready in a blue sweater and green pants.

Mila and Poppy.

After lunch, Jenna said Mila told her it was her best Easter yet.

"Mom, this is the best Easter ever.... because Hal is here," she told her mom.

"And I thought that’s it baby girl — it isn’t about where travel, or parties full of people, it is about the greatest and most simple gifts like their baby brother on his first Easter," Jenna wrote in her caption.

"We are praying of those who feel alone, lonely. Those who have lost hope. May you find joy and comfort knowing you are loved."