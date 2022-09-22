IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

55 Christmas trivia questions for kids — and answers for parents just in case

Think you can stump Santa? No-ho-ho.
Santa with a shopping list
Christmas trivia helps kids get in the spirit of the season while using critical thinking skills.andresr / Getty Images
/ Source: TODAY
By Kait Hanson

There's no better way to get in the Christmas spirit than with some festive trivia questions.

While some of these prompts may be a little too easy for teens and adults, Christmas trivia can be a great way to celebrate the season with kids of all ages, so we've included a selection of tricker questions, too.

55 Christmas trivia questions for kids

From "What color suit does Santa wear?" to "Did the Grinch take the tree?", Christmas trivia is a fun, wholesome family activity. Here are 55 Christmas trivia questions for kids — and answers for parents just in case.

30 easy Christmas trivia questions for kids

  • What color suit does Santa wear? Red.
  • What does Santa drive? A sleigh.
  • What kind of animal pulls Santa's sleigh? Reindeer.
  • Can you name all of Santa's reindeer? Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen and Rudolph.
  • Who is Rudolph? The red-nosed reindeer.
  • Which reindeer shares a name with the hero of Valentine's Day? Cupid.
  • Who helps Santa make toys? The elves.
  • What food do you leave for Santa on Christmas Eve? Cookies.
  • What drink do you leave for Santa on Christmas Eve? Milk.
  • What food do you leave out for the reindeer? Carrots.
  • What goes on top of the Christmas tree? A star, or angel.
  • What color is Santa's belt? Black.
  • How many times does Santa check his list to determine who is naughty and who is nice? Twice.
  • Who is Santa married to? Mrs. Claus.
  • Which reindeer has a red nose? Rudolph.
  • Where does Santa Claus live? The North Pole.
  • What day is Christmas? December 25.
  • Fill in the blank: Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells, Jingle ____. All the way.
  • What do you hang near the fireplace on Christmas Eve? Stockings.
  • What color is "The Grinch"? Green.
  • What is the Grinch's dog's name? Max.
  • If a child is naughty, what does Santa bring? A lump of coal.
  • What magic item brings Frosty the Snowman to life? "That old silk hat they found."
  • What are traditional Christmas colors? Red and green.
  • What did Rudolph never get to join? Any reindeer games.
  • What kind of houses are popular to make and decorate? Gingerbread.
  • What does Santa say? Ho ho ho.
  • Do Christmas trees have skirts or dresses? Skirts.
  • What do you decorate with ornaments? A tree.
  • What is a red and white Christmas treat? A candy cane.

More Christmas fun for kids!

25 tricky Christmas trivia questions for kids

  • How many gifts are given for 12 days of Christmas? 364.
  • What were three things gifted by wise men to baby Jesus? Myrrh, Gold and Frankincense.
  • In the movie "Elf," what are Buddy's four main food groups? Candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup.
  • What gift did the "The Little Drummer Boy" give? He played drums for baby Jesus.
  • In "A Christmas Carol," what is the second name of Ebenezer? Scrooge.
  • Fill in the blank: Before Christmas lights, people put ____ on their tree. Candles.
  • In "Home Alone," where was Kevin's family traveling to? Paris.
  • What was the name of Tim Allen's character in "The Santa Clause"? Scott Calvin.
  • What Christmas movie involves a train that takes kids to the North Pole on Christmas Eve? The Polar Express.
  • In the song, “12 Days of Christmas,” what kind of tree is the partridge sitting on? A pear tree.
  • What is the day after Christmas called? Boxing Day.
  • In "It's A Wonderful Life," what happens each time the bell rings? An angel gets its wings.
  • Which company often uses Santa in their marketing or advertising? Hint: Sometimes Santa is with polar bears. Coca-Cola.
  • How does the Grinch describe himself? “Stink, stank, stunk.”
  • "Miracle on 34th Street" features what department store? Macy's.
  • In "A Christmas Story," what does Ralphie’s aunt get him for Christmas? A pink rabbit suit.
  • What is Frosty's nose made out of? A button.
  • According to the "You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch," how cuddly is the Grinch? As cuddly as a cactus.
  • Which Christmas carol is considered a lullaby? "Away In A Manger."
  • What type of plant is often hung in doorways, encouraging people to kiss? Mistletoe.
  • What is the name of the Christmas themed ballet that involves a mouse? "The Nutcracker."
  • When the Grinch stole Christmas did he take the tree? Yes.
  • In what city was baby Jesus born? Bethlehem.
  • Which was the first state to declare Christmas an official holiday? Alabama.
  • What is the name for the log you burn on Christmas Eve for good luck? Yule log.

Kait Hanson

Kait Hanson is a lifestyle reporter for TODAY.com. A graduate of Penn State University, she began her career in sports and happily wakes up at 6 a.m. for games thanks to the time change at her home in Hawaii. An island transplant originally from the Northeast, she has called Oahu home for nearly 10 years with her husband and two chocolate Labs. Follow her on Instagram or Twitter.