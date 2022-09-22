There's no better way to get in the Christmas spirit than with some festive trivia questions.

While some of these prompts may be a little too easy for teens and adults, Christmas trivia can be a great way to celebrate the season with kids of all ages, so we've included a selection of tricker questions, too.

55 Christmas trivia questions for kids

From "What color suit does Santa wear?" to "Did the Grinch take the tree?", Christmas trivia is a fun, wholesome family activity. Here are 55 Christmas trivia questions for kids — and answers for parents just in case.

30 easy Christmas trivia questions for kids

What color suit does Santa wear? Red.

What does Santa drive? A sleigh.

What kind of animal pulls Santa's sleigh? Reindeer.

Can you name all of Santa's reindeer? Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen and Rudolph.

Who is Rudolph? The red-nosed reindeer.

Which reindeer shares a name with the hero of Valentine's Day? Cupid.

Who helps Santa make toys? The elves.

What food do you leave for Santa on Christmas Eve? Cookies.

What drink do you leave for Santa on Christmas Eve? Milk.

What food do you leave out for the reindeer? Carrots.

What goes on top of the Christmas tree? A star, or angel.

What color is Santa's belt? Black.

How many times does Santa check his list to determine who is naughty and who is nice? Twice.

Who is Santa married to? Mrs. Claus.

Which reindeer has a red nose? Rudolph.

Where does Santa Claus live? The North Pole.

What day is Christmas? December 25.

Fill in the blank: Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells, Jingle ____. All the way.

What do you hang near the fireplace on Christmas Eve? Stockings.

What color is "The Grinch"? Green.

What is the Grinch's dog's name? Max.

If a child is naughty, what does Santa bring? A lump of coal.

What magic item brings Frosty the Snowman to life? "That old silk hat they found."

What are traditional Christmas colors? Red and green.

What did Rudolph never get to join? Any reindeer games.

What kind of houses are popular to make and decorate? Gingerbread.

What does Santa say? Ho ho ho.

Do Christmas trees have skirts or dresses? Skirts.

What do you decorate with ornaments? A tree.

What is a red and white Christmas treat? A candy cane.

25 tricky Christmas trivia questions for kids