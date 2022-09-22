/ Source: TODAY
There's no better way to get in the Christmas spirit than with some festive trivia questions.
While some of these prompts may be a little too easy for teens and adults, Christmas trivia can be a great way to celebrate the season with kids of all ages, so we've included a selection of tricker questions, too.
55 Christmas trivia questions for kids
From "What color suit does Santa wear?" to "Did the Grinch take the tree?", Christmas trivia is a fun, wholesome family activity. Here are 55 Christmas trivia questions for kids — and answers for parents just in case.
30 easy Christmas trivia questions for kids
- What color suit does Santa wear? Red.
- What does Santa drive? A sleigh.
- What kind of animal pulls Santa's sleigh? Reindeer.
- Can you name all of Santa's reindeer? Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen and Rudolph.
- Who is Rudolph? The red-nosed reindeer.
- Which reindeer shares a name with the hero of Valentine's Day? Cupid.
- Who helps Santa make toys? The elves.
- What food do you leave for Santa on Christmas Eve? Cookies.
- What drink do you leave for Santa on Christmas Eve? Milk.
- What food do you leave out for the reindeer? Carrots.
- What goes on top of the Christmas tree? A star, or angel.
- What color is Santa's belt? Black.
- How many times does Santa check his list to determine who is naughty and who is nice? Twice.
- Who is Santa married to? Mrs. Claus.
- Which reindeer has a red nose? Rudolph.
- Where does Santa Claus live? The North Pole.
- What day is Christmas? December 25.
- Fill in the blank: Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells, Jingle ____. All the way.
- What do you hang near the fireplace on Christmas Eve? Stockings.
- What color is "The Grinch"? Green.
- What is the Grinch's dog's name? Max.
- If a child is naughty, what does Santa bring? A lump of coal.
- What magic item brings Frosty the Snowman to life? "That old silk hat they found."
- What are traditional Christmas colors? Red and green.
- What did Rudolph never get to join? Any reindeer games.
- What kind of houses are popular to make and decorate? Gingerbread.
- What does Santa say? Ho ho ho.
- Do Christmas trees have skirts or dresses? Skirts.
- What do you decorate with ornaments? A tree.
- What is a red and white Christmas treat? A candy cane.
25 tricky Christmas trivia questions for kids
- How many gifts are given for 12 days of Christmas? 364.
- What were three things gifted by wise men to baby Jesus? Myrrh, Gold and Frankincense.
- In the movie "Elf," what are Buddy's four main food groups? Candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup.
- What gift did the "The Little Drummer Boy" give? He played drums for baby Jesus.
- In "A Christmas Carol," what is the second name of Ebenezer? Scrooge.
- Fill in the blank: Before Christmas lights, people put ____ on their tree. Candles.
- In "Home Alone," where was Kevin's family traveling to? Paris.
- What was the name of Tim Allen's character in "The Santa Clause"? Scott Calvin.
- What Christmas movie involves a train that takes kids to the North Pole on Christmas Eve? The Polar Express.
- In the song, “12 Days of Christmas,” what kind of tree is the partridge sitting on? A pear tree.
- What is the day after Christmas called? Boxing Day.
- In "It's A Wonderful Life," what happens each time the bell rings? An angel gets its wings.
- Which company often uses Santa in their marketing or advertising? Hint: Sometimes Santa is with polar bears. Coca-Cola.
- How does the Grinch describe himself? “Stink, stank, stunk.”
- "Miracle on 34th Street" features what department store? Macy's.
- In "A Christmas Story," what does Ralphie’s aunt get him for Christmas? A pink rabbit suit.
- What is Frosty's nose made out of? A button.
- According to the "You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch," how cuddly is the Grinch? As cuddly as a cactus.
- Which Christmas carol is considered a lullaby? "Away In A Manger."
- What type of plant is often hung in doorways, encouraging people to kiss? Mistletoe.
- What is the name of the Christmas themed ballet that involves a mouse? "The Nutcracker."
- When the Grinch stole Christmas did he take the tree? Yes.
- In what city was baby Jesus born? Bethlehem.
- Which was the first state to declare Christmas an official holiday? Alabama.
- What is the name for the log you burn on Christmas Eve for good luck? Yule log.