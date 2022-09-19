52 clever Christmas jokes for kids

/ Source: TODAY
It’s the most wonderful time of the year — and that means it's time to laugh until your belly shakes like a bowl full of jelly with some hilarious (and punny) Christmas jokes for kids.
While there are plenty of PG-13 holiday jokes, there is always room for a wholesome holiday chuckle.
Whether you are gathering with your own kids, or the neighborhood crew, it's good to have a few Christmas jokes at-the-ready for some holiday fun.
Here are 52 funny Christmas jokes for kids (including a few classic dad jokes) to get the whole family in the spirit. Don’t be surprised if some of these put a smirk on even the most serious of faces!
Christmas jokes
- What did Santa say at the start of the race? Ready, set, ho ho ho!
- Why are Christmas trees so bad at sewing? They always drop their needles.
- What’s an elf’s favorite sport? North Pole-vaulting.
- Why didn’t Rudolph get a good report card? Because he went down in history.
- What do you call a snowman with a six-pack? The abdominal snowman.
- Why is a foot a good Christmas present? Because it makes a good stocking filler.
- How does Rudolph know when Christmas is coming? He refers to his calen-deer.
- What do you call a greedy elf? Elfish.
Funny Christmas jokes for kids
- What is a Christmas tree’s favorite candy? Orna-mints.
- Why do Donner and Blitzen get to take so many coffee breaks? Because they are Santa’s star bucks!
- What kind of music do elves like best? Wrap music.
- Why is it so cold at Christmas? Because it’s in Decembrrrrrr.
- What do you call Santa when he doesn’t move? Santa Pause.
- Why did the gingerbread man go to the doctor? He was feeling crummy.
- What is Santa’s dog’s name? Santa Paws!
- What does an elf study in school? The elfabet.
- How do sheep wish each other happy holidays? Merry Christmas to ewe.
- What’s the difference between the Christmas alphabet and the regular alphabet? The Christmas alphabet has Noel.
- What did the gingerbread man put under his blankets? A cookie sheet.
- Where does a snowman keep his money? In a snow bank.
- Why did the little boy bring his Christmas tree to the hair salon? It needed a little trim.
- What do snowmen eat for lunch? Icebergers.
- How does a sheep say Merry Christmas? Fleece Navidad.
- What do monkeys sing at Christmas? Jungle bells!
- Why did the Christmas tree go to the dentist? It needed a root canal.
- What did one Christmas tree say to another? Lighten up!
- What is Santa’s favorite kind of candy? Jolly Ranchers.
- What do elves do after school? Their gnome work.
- What do snowmen eat for breakfast? Frosted Flakes.
- Why did Santa get a parking ticket on Christmas? He left his sleigh in a snow parking zone.
Christmas knock knock jokes for kids
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Noah. Noah who? Noah good Christmas joke?
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Chris. Chris who? Christmas is here!
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Pudding. Pudding who? Pudding up the Christmas lights!
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Interrupting Santa. Inter–Ho ho ho! Merry Christmas!
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Coal. Coal who? Coal me when you hear Santa.
- Knock Knock! Who’s there? Mary. Mary who? Mary Christmas!
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Hannah. Hannah who? Hannah partridge in a pear tree.
- Knock, knock! Who's there? Olive. Olive who? Olive the other reindeer.
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Ho Ho. Ho Ho who? That Santa impression needs work.
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Holly. Holly who? Holly-days are the best days.
Christmas themed dad jokes
- What do snowmen call their sons and daughters? Chill-dren
- What is the best Christmas present to receive? A broken drum — you just can’t beat it.
- What is Santa's nationality? North Pole-ish.
- What happens to Santa when he gets stuck in chimneys? Claus-trophobia
- What do the reindeer say to Santa on Christmas Eve? We are ready to sleigh.
- Why do Santa’s helpers have therapists? Low elf-esteem.
- Why does Santa use a chimney? It soots him.
- What do reindeer hang on their tree? Horna-ments.
- What did they call the reindeer in a bad mood? Rude-olph.
- What do you call kids who no longer believe in Santa Claus? Rebels without a Claus.
- Who is Santa's favorite singer? Beyon-sleigh.
- Between Snoop Dog, Eminem and Dr. Dre, who is Santa's favorite? He can't choose. They're all very good wrappers.