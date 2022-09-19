52 clever Christmas jokes for kids

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

These hilarious Christmas jokes are so tree-mendous, the whole family will be saying ho-ho-ha.
It’s the most wonderful time of the year — and that means it's time to laugh until your belly shakes like a bowl full of jelly with some hilarious (and punny) Christmas jokes for kids.

While there are plenty of PG-13 holiday jokes, there is always room for a wholesome holiday chuckle.

Whether you are gathering with your own kids, or the neighborhood crew, it's good to have a few Christmas jokes at-the-ready for some holiday fun.

Here are 52 funny Christmas jokes for kids (including a few classic dad jokes) to get the whole family in the spirit. Don’t be surprised if some of these put a smirk on even the most serious of faces!

Christmas jokes

  • What did Santa say at the start of the race? Ready, set, ho ho ho!
  • Why are Christmas trees so bad at sewing? They always drop their needles.
  • What’s an elf’s favorite sport? North Pole-vaulting.
  • Why didn’t Rudolph get a good report card? Because he went down in history.
  • What do you call a snowman with a six-pack? The abdominal snowman.
  • Why is a foot a good Christmas present? Because it makes a good stocking filler.
  • How does Rudolph know when Christmas is coming? He refers to his calen-deer.
  • What do you call a greedy elf? Elfish.

Funny Christmas jokes for kids

  • What is a Christmas tree’s favorite candy? Orna-mints.
  • Why do Donner and Blitzen get to take so many coffee breaks? Because they are Santa’s star bucks!
  • What kind of music do elves like best? Wrap music.
  • Why is it so cold at Christmas? Because it’s in Decembrrrrrr.
  • What do you call Santa when he doesn’t move? Santa Pause.
  • Why did the gingerbread man go to the doctor? He was feeling crummy.
  • What is Santa’s dog’s name? Santa Paws!
  • What does an elf study in school? The elfabet.
  • How do sheep wish each other happy holidays? Merry Christmas to ewe.
  • What’s the difference between the Christmas alphabet and the regular alphabet? The Christmas alphabet has Noel.
  • What did the gingerbread man put under his blankets? A cookie sheet.
  • Where does a snowman keep his money? In a snow bank.

  • Why did the little boy bring his Christmas tree to the hair salon? It needed a little trim.
  • What do snowmen eat for lunch? Icebergers.
  • How does a sheep say Merry Christmas? Fleece Navidad.
  • What do monkeys sing at Christmas? Jungle bells!
  • Why did the Christmas tree go to the dentist? It needed a root canal.
  • What did one Christmas tree say to another? Lighten up!
  • What is Santa’s favorite kind of candy? Jolly Ranchers.
  • What do elves do after school? Their gnome work.
  • What do snowmen eat for breakfast? Frosted Flakes.
  • Why did Santa get a parking ticket on Christmas? He left his sleigh in a snow parking zone.

Christmas knock knock jokes for kids

  • Knock, knock! Who’s there? Noah. Noah who? Noah good Christmas joke?
  • Knock, knock! Who’s there? Chris. Chris who? Christmas is here!
  • Knock, knock! Who’s there? Pudding. Pudding who? Pudding up the Christmas lights!
  • Knock, knock! Who’s there? Interrupting Santa. Inter–Ho ho ho! Merry Christmas!
  • Knock, knock! Who’s there? Coal. Coal who? Coal me when you hear Santa.
  • Knock Knock! Who’s there? Mary. Mary who? Mary Christmas!
  • Knock, knock! Who’s there? Hannah. Hannah who? Hannah partridge in a pear tree.
  • Knock, knock! Who's there? Olive. Olive who? Olive the other reindeer.
  • Knock, knock! Who’s there? Ho Ho. Ho Ho who? That Santa impression needs work.
  • Knock, knock! Who’s there? Holly. Holly who? Holly-days are the best days.

Christmas themed dad jokes

  • What do snowmen call their sons and daughters? Chill-dren
  • What is the best Christmas present to receive? A broken drum — you just can’t beat it.
  • What is Santa's nationality? North Pole-ish.
  • What happens to Santa when he gets stuck in chimneys? Claus-trophobia
  • What do the reindeer say to Santa on Christmas Eve? We are ready to sleigh.
  • Why do Santa’s helpers have therapists? Low elf-esteem.
  • Why does Santa use a chimney? It soots him.
  • What do reindeer hang on their tree? Horna-ments.
  • What did they call the reindeer in a bad mood? Rude-olph.
  • What do you call kids who no longer believe in Santa Claus? Rebels without a Claus.
  • Who is Santa's favorite singer? Beyon-sleigh.
  • Between Snoop Dog, Eminem and Dr. Dre, who is Santa's favorite? He can't choose. They're all very good wrappers.
