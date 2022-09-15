Christmas is a magical time of year. It's filled with so much comfort and joy: cozy fires, cookies baking in the oven and a visit by Santa Claus himself.

But, like any other holiday, it can also get pretty stressful. In all the merriment, there are guests to entertain, gifts to buy and decorating to be done.

And don’t forget about Christmas cards. As if picking them out isn’t hard enough, they also need to be addressed and in the mail before December 25 comes around.

It’s a lot of work, especially if you also want to come up with a unique way to write "Merry Christmas" to your loved ones.

To help make your holiday even brighter (and, ya know, less stressful), we’ve come up with a list of unique Christmas wishes for all the special people in your life — friends, family members, coworkers, neighbors and other loved ones — to get you on your merry way.

For a coworker or best friend, consider going with a festive, possibly funny quote from an iconic Christmas movie or song. A grandparent, however, will likely appreciate a more meaningful sentiment, perhaps with religious undertones. And your partner will get the warm fuzzies if you write something romantic.

No matter which message you choose, just remember that the real gift will be that it came from you.

Merry Christmas wishes

May the wonder of the season bring you joy and happiness.

Wishing you cozy sweaters, hot chocolate and snow days in the year ahead.

May your Christmas be full of fa la la’s.

Sending you good tidings and Christmas wishes.

Wishing you a garland of glad tidings this holiday season!

May the magic of the season warm your heart this Christmas.

Happy holidays and warmest wishes for a wonderful New Year.

Wishing you a holiday filled with all your favorite things!

Happy Christmas! Happy New Year’s! Happy everything to you this holiday season.

From our home to yours, warmest wishes for a holiday season that’s as special as you are.

Joy to the world and peace to all people on earth. Happy holidays to you and yours.

Sending a stocking full of holiday cheer from our home to yours!

Oh, what fun it is! Happy holidays.

May the spirit of Christmas shine in your heart all year long.

Wishing you all things merry & bright this Christmas.

Funny Christmas wishes

azndc / Getty Images

For Christmas, I wanted to sing you a wrap song. After all, there’s no time like the present to wish you happy holidays!

Wishing you all the things this Christmas except for figgy pudding. I don’t know what that is.

Dear Santa: Just wondering exactly what percentage of the year I actually have to be nice for it to count.

For Christmas this year, we took a terrible family photo, then sent it to everyone we know. You're welcome.

Here's hoping you and your family will not require group therapy after this year’s Christmas dinner.

Merry Christmas! Here’s the present I’ve had in my car since your birthday, but in a new gift bag. Hope it’s wonderful.

The stockings were hung by the fire with care in hopes that someone would stuff gift cards in there. Hint, hint.

Wishing you peace, love and gallon-sized wine glasses this holiday season.

Dear Santa: What, exactly, counts as “naughty?” Asking for a friend.

December 26: the most wonderful time of the year.

Religious Christmas wishes

Blessings, love, peace and happiness to you this Christmas!

Rejoice in the spirit of the season.

Blessed & grateful this year and every year. Merry Christmas from our family to yours.

Come let us adore him. Have a blessed Christmas Day.

Glory to God in the highest, peace on earth and good will toward men.

Onto you, a Savior is born this day. Prayers and blessings this Christmas.

Faith, family and Feliz Navidad!

Joy to the world, the Lord has come.

May his love warm your home on Christmas Day.

A star, high above the earth, brings goodness, joy and our savior’s birth.

Come all ye faithful. Merry Christmas.

May Christmas bring you all the wonders of His love.

Wishing you heavenly peace this Christmas and sending prayers for a wonderful year ahead.

Romantic Christmas wishes

All I want for Christmas is the love we share.

Me + You @ the mistletoe. Don’t be late.

If snowflakes were hugs, I’d be standing outside till spring.

Merry Christmas to the person who will always be my forever.

There might be a chill in the air this Christmas, but there's a fire in my heart.

For my husband on Christmas, there’s no gift that compares to you. I’m so grateful for our love.

Tis the season to snuggle, fa la la la!

Wishing you a very married Christmas!

To my wife, I may not always say it, but on Christmas I want you to know that there’s nothing in the world that matters more to me than you.

Our first Christmas together and it was worth the wait!

If I had it to do all over again, it would still be you. Merry Christmas to the one I love.

You are my person. Today and every day. Merry Christmas.

If I could give you one present for Christmas, it would be to see yourself from my eyes and know that there’s truly no gift greater than you.

Baby, it’s cold outside, but I'm warm next to you!

Christmas wishes inspired by movie quotes

John Swope / Getty Images

“We came up here for the snow. Where’re you keepin’ it?" — Bob Wallace, “White Christmas”

“Every time a bell rings an angel gets his wings.” — Zuzu Bailey, “It’s a Wonderful Life”

“God bless us, everyone!” — Tiny Tim, “A Christmas Carol”

“The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing out loud for all to hear.” — Buddy, “Elf”

“All their windows were dark. No one knew he was there. All the Whos were all dreaming sweet dreams without care.” — Narrator, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”

“It’s Christmas Eve and we are going to go celebrate being young and being alive.” — Miles, “The Holiday”

“I dedicate this house to the Griswold Family Christmas.” — Clark Griswold, “National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation”

“Seeing is believing, but sometimes the most real things in the world are the things we can’t see.” — The Conductor, “The Polar Express"

“Just remember, the true spirit of Christmas lies in your heart.” — Santa Claus, “The Polar Express

"Christmas was on its way. Lovely, glorious, beautiful Christmas, upon which the entire kid year revolved." — Ralphie, "A Christmas Story"

“A toy is never truly happy until it is loved by a child.” — King Moonracer, “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

“Seeing isn’t believing. Believing is seeing.” — Little Elf Judy, “The Santa Clause"

“As any child can tell you, there’s a certain magic that comes with the very first snow, especially when it falls on the day before Christmas.” — Narrator, “Frosty the Snowman”

“Just because every child can’t get his wish that doesn’t mean there isn’t a Santa Claus.” — Kris Kringle, “Miracle on 34th Street”

“I believe … I believe … It’s silly, but I believe.” — Susan, “Miracle on 34th Street”

Christmas wishes inspired by songs

“Although it’s been said many times, many ways, Merry Christmas to you.” — Nat King Cole, “The Christmas Song”

“Have yourself a merry little Christmas. Let your heart be light.” — Judy Garland, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, everywhere you go.” — Bing Crosby, “It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas”

“The weather outside is frightful, but that fire is so delightful. Since we’ve no place to go, let it snow, let it snow, let it snow.” — Frank Sinatra, “Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow!”

"Christmas time is here, happiness and cheer. Fun for all that children call, their favorite time of year." — Vince Guaraldi and Lee Mendelson, "A Charlie Brown Christmas"

“Christmas Eve will find me, where the love light gleams. I’ll be home for Christmas, if only in my dreams.” — Bing Crosby, “I’ll Be Home for Christmas”

“A song, a song high above the trees, with a voice as big as the sea.” — “Bing Crosby, “Do You Hear What I Hear?”

“Said the king to the people everywhere, listen to what I say! Pray for peace, people, everywhere.” — Bing Crosby, “Do You Hear What I Hear?”

“Rockin’ around the Christmas tree, let the Christmas spirit ring.” — Brenda Lee, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year, there’ll be much mistletoeing and hearts will be glowing, when loved ones are near.” — Andy Williams, “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year”

Christmas wishes from a dog or cat

LightFieldStudios / Getty Images/iStockphoto