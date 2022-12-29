Craig Melvin shares hilarious pic of how his daughter keeps him on a leash — literally

Craig Melvin's 6-year-old daughter, Sybil, loves to stay by her daddy's side.

On Thursday, Dec. 29, Craig posted a hilarious photo his wife, Lindsay Czarniak, took of him and Sybil in an airport.

The adorable pic showed Craig walking in front of his daughter while Sybil held onto a piece of clothing from his outfit and walked closely behind him.

"While navigating the airport, my 6yo daughter took my 'stay close' command seriously," Craig joked in the caption. "Didn’t realize she had done it until @lindsaycz snapped this pic."

In the comments, fans couldn't get enough of the photo. One person wrote, "Daddy is on leash! 😂 She’s smart!" And another said, "She understood the assignment 😍."

A third also said they acted like Sybil when they were younger.

"Absolutely adorable," They wrote. "My mom had all 3 of us holding on to some part of her coat as we walked. Good job baby girl. She figured it out all by herself."

Craig shares Sybil and his 8-year-old son, Delano, with Lindsay.

The day after Christmas, Craig shared a sweet family photo of him, Lindsay and their little ones wearing their holiday pajamas.

"Was so busy enjoying the day I forgot to post our annual pj pic," he wrote in the caption. "Merry Christmas from the Melvins. Hope everyone is enjoying their family time."

As a dad of two, Craig has been praising his children's achievements every step of the way. In November, he raved about his daughter learning how to read after she started kindergarten just three months prior.

"She’s a reader! She’s been trying so hard for so long," he told his 3rd hour of TODAY co-hosts Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer at the time.

When Sybil started kindergarten, Craig said that his little girl was so "excited" about going to school.

"She was ready," he said on TODAY in August.

"It was a bit more emotional at first than I thought it would be," he added.