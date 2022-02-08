Craig Melvin on teaching his biracial children the importance of Black history

At one point during the pandemic, my son said about his sister: “Well, Sibby is white like Mommy, and I’m brown like Daddy.” All four of us were there, and I thought to myself: “We should probably use this as a teachable moment.” We explained that they are biracial. We explained that Mommy is white, and Daddy is Black, which means they are both. But at the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter a whole lot, because we’re human beings, and that’s what is most important.

Previously, my wife, Lindsay, and I were both a bit Pollyanna about how far we had come as a country and as a society — until the murder of George Floyd in 2020. His murder and the resulting protests and discussions happening across the world forced us to have some really honest conversations about how we were going to talk to our children about matters of race. My son is seven; my daughter is five. They’re still a bit young to have those serious conversations, but we know that we’ll have to have them eventually.

Two weeks ago, we were giving my son a bath when he started singing a song. It starts as a hum, and then he sang. I said, “Oh, is that ‘We Shall Overcome’?” He said, “Yeah, how do you know that song?” I said, “Well, that was the anthem during the civil rights movement.”

He had learned the song in music class and — here’s the thing I was proud of — it was before Black History Month. They taught the song to the entire class. For perspective, my son is one of two brown faces in the class. Black history must be incorporated into our history in a better way throughout the year. I do worry that there are people sometimes who hide behind Black History Month and use that as an excuse to not incorporate our history throughout the course of the year.