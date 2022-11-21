Craig Melvin's daughter just hit a pretty big milestone

Craig Melvin's daughter hit a new milestone!

On Nov. 21, the TODAY co-host revealed his 6-year-old daughter Sybil "Sibby" Ann's new milestone — and it's a big one.

"I did have a really good weekend — it was a full weekend like they all are when you have kids," Craig told co-host Sheinelle Jones and meteorologist Dylan Dreyer. "But the highlight was, my daughter Sybil, she's officially a reader."

Craig shared a home video recorded the previous night, showing Sibby narrating a bedtime story to her dad.

"This is a big pet," Sibby read aloud. "It is a horse. I like this big horse."

"Let me tell you — I mean, it was .... I almost got a little choked up," said the proud dad. "Like, she's a reader! She's been trying so hard for so long."

Craig shares Sibby and son Delano, 8, with his wife, sportscaster Lindsay Czarniak.

When Sibby started kindergarten less than three months ago, her dad revealed how excited she was.

"You would be hard pressed to find anyone more excited about going to kindergarten than Sibby Melvin yesterday,” he said on TODAY. “She was ready.”

When Dylan asked, “Was it everything she hoped it would be?” Craig responded, "And more. It was a bit more emotional at first than I thought it would be.”

Craig also shared how that day, Delano, who is in third grade, "went into protective mode" of his sister.

"When it was time to leave school he stopped to make sure that his sister was with him and they came out together," he explained.

Craig, who said he's a "quite mushy" dad, now has even more bragging rights over his kids.

Enjoy the magical world of reading, Sibby!