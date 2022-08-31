Craig Melvin gets emotional about sending his daughter to kindergarten

Sibby Melvin celebrated a big milestone on Tuesday and she's got one proud pop.

TODAY co-host Craig Melvin and wife Lindsay Czarniak sent their daughter, Sibby, to kindergarten on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Craig shared her sweet first day photos.

"You would be hard pressed to find anyone more excited about going to kindergarten than Sibby Melvin yesterday," Craig said on TODAY Wednesday about his 5-year-old daughter. "She was ready."

Craig Melvin shared daughter, Sibby, was ready to take on kindergarten. lindsaycz via Instagram

Co-host Sheinelle Jones and TODAY meteorologist Dylan Dreyer were sympathetic to Craig's emotional parenting moment.

"Was it everything she hoped it would be?" Dylan asked.

"And more," Craig replied. "It was a bit more emotional at first than I thought it would be."

TODAY co-host Craig Melvin and wife Lindsay sent little Sibby and son, Del, off to school on Tuesday. lindsaycz via Instagram

The couple’s son, Del, started third grade.

"My son was fine, he’s done it for a few years," Craig explained. "But when it’s your baby, your little girl ... so Lindsay and I were both a little nervous. (But) she went in there and owned the place."

The dad of two also shared how Del, 8, "went into protective mode" with his little sister.

"When it was time to leave school he stopped to make sure that his sister was with him and they came out together," Craig said.

Of Craig's emotional parenting moment, Sheinelle added, "What I think it is — when they get their backpacks they just look like little school kids and you remember when they were (babies)."

Earlier this week, Craig got choked up talking about the big moment.

"It all does go so fast," he said on TODAY Monday. "Al tells us all the time it goes really, really fast."