Craig Melvin continues Christmas tradition with adorable family selfie

‘Tis the season for Craig Melvin to post his annual family selfie for the holidays.

"Was so busy enjoying the day I forgot to post our annual pj pic," he wrote in the caption of his post on Dec. 26. "Merry Christmas from the Melvins. Hope everyone is enjoying their family time."

The photo shows Craig, his wife Lindsay Czarniak and their two children, Delano, 8, and Sybil, 6, with huge grins. Craig and Delano have matching Grinch pajamas, while Czarniak and Sybil sport Cindy Lou Who sets.

Many of the other TODAY anchors and hosts also wore matching pajamas on Christmas morning, like weatherman Al Roker's family in their Peanuts gear, and meteorologist Dylan Dreyer's family in red-and-white printed onesies.

Hoda Kotb and her girl gang of daughters, Haley, 5, and Hope, 3, her sister, Hala, and her mother, Sameha, were decked out in red during their celebrations.

Craig recently opened up about another Christmas tradition he has grown to love: singing "Happy Birthday" to Jesus after Christmas dinner, which his wife introduced him to when they started to date.

"I remember when we were dating, she mentioned this and I thought she was joking and I sort of dismissed it," Craig said during TODAY's "Holidays in My House" streaming special. "And then, all of a sudden, I show up at her grandparents’ house for Christmas Eve dinner and after the meal was done ... they bring out this little cake."

Craig admitted at first he thought it was weird, but now thinks others are weird for not singing it.

"In fact, I would contend, if you’re not singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Jesus and you’re celebrating Christmas, maybe you’re doing it wrong," he said lightheartedly. “Maybe we’re not the weird ones, maybe we are."

He added the holidays mean more to him than ever before since he's had children.

"For me, the holiday season is always extra special, since I was a little boy," he said. "Being around family and obviously the opening of presents. But then you get older and it’s like, 'Eh, Thanksgiving, Christmas, eh.' But then you have kids and you get to experience the holidays through their eyes and all of a sudden, you’re a kid again."